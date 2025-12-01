Texas Roadhouse Rarely Changes Its Menu (And There's A Reason Why)
Many restaurants change their menus regularly and create different chefs' specials to make the most of seasonal produce and keep their loyal customers interested. However, other popular eateries, such as Texas Roadhouse, rarely updates its menu and has made it a point to continue offering the same dishes to steadfast patrons. Why? To fulfill the expectations of its customers and meet any budget constraints.
Aside from the freshly cut steaks and ribs, Texas Roadhouse offers several made-from-scratch sides that are lauded for their comforting vibe, such as loaded baked potatoes, mashed taters, and red chili. It's this combination of classic mains and cozy sides that has helped the eatery to retain consistent footfall since it opened in 1993. When customers walk through those doors, they know exactly what's available, and it's this familiarity with the menu that has made Texas Roadhouse such a successful steakhouse.
Sticking to tried-and-tested menu items also allows Texas Roadhouse to manage its prices better. As money doesn't need to be invested in experimenting with new ingredients or recipe testing, costs can stay low. Indeed, the restaurant chain's lower prices are just one of the ways Texas Roadhouse is winning the steak wars against its competitors, such as Longhorn and Outback.
The savings made at Texas Roadhouse can stack up
While the price differences per menu item with rival steakhouse chains aren't huge, the savings stack up, which can make a real difference for customers ordering for larger parties. Kent Taylor, CEO of the restaurant, explained the thinking behind his decision to keep prices down at both Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 (a chain of sports bars he launched in 2013) in an interview with Forbes. "We'd rather offer value so you'd spend more dollars over time," he said. "Like at Texas Roadhouse, we're built for future dollars, not for short-term percentages."
For example, the restaurant has had its 6-ounce sirloin on the menu for well over 25 years and, by design, hasn't introduced many significant changes (apart from adding the steakhouse filet salad) to satisfy its devoted fanbase. Texas Roadhouse only serves lunch a couple of days a week at select restaurants, too, so efforts can be focused on producing successful afternoon and evening shifts rather than expending energy trying to draw in customers during trickier mid-day hours. Retaining consistency across the menu has proven to be a successful philosophy for the brand; 19 more company restaurants and three franchises opened in the 39 weeks leading up to September 2025.