America's Best Pastrami Sandwiches, According To Customers

Hot, spiced, and hopefully slathered in mustard, a pastrami sandwich is a real present you can give yourself. Especially when the rye bread has enough crunch to stand up to the meat and spread, without being too crunchy? Oh, that's the stuff. Heck, we even like a pastrami Reuben, even if Reubens are usually corned beef's domain. The difference between corned beef and pastrami is subtle, but important. It's oversimplifying things, but we'll say that, while the tenderness of corned beef is great, today, we're celebrating the spicy sharpness of good pastrami. Still, if you need, maybe it's worth brushing up on etiquette at Jewish delis before you head to these spots.

Where to go, though? Does it have to be New York? No way. There are plenty of excellent pastrami sandwiches served in delicatessens from coast to coast, plus the third coast along the Great Lakes. If a recipe is good, it will spread, and the joys of pastrami on rye have spread throughout the nation. We scoured the internet to find out where diners say the best pastrami sandwiches live.