America's Best Pastrami Sandwiches, According To Customers
Hot, spiced, and hopefully slathered in mustard, a pastrami sandwich is a real present you can give yourself. Especially when the rye bread has enough crunch to stand up to the meat and spread, without being too crunchy? Oh, that's the stuff. Heck, we even like a pastrami Reuben, even if Reubens are usually corned beef's domain. The difference between corned beef and pastrami is subtle, but important. It's oversimplifying things, but we'll say that, while the tenderness of corned beef is great, today, we're celebrating the spicy sharpness of good pastrami. Still, if you need, maybe it's worth brushing up on etiquette at Jewish delis before you head to these spots.
Where to go, though? Does it have to be New York? No way. There are plenty of excellent pastrami sandwiches served in delicatessens from coast to coast, plus the third coast along the Great Lakes. If a recipe is good, it will spread, and the joys of pastrami on rye have spread throughout the nation. We scoured the internet to find out where diners say the best pastrami sandwiches live.
2nd Ave Deli (New York City)
An absolute institution in New York City — DiMaggio used to hang out here, you know. We should point out right away that it is not actually on 2nd Avenue, but near it, on 33rd Street. Can't have any tourists getting lost while trying to find this gem. 2nd Ave Deli has seen its founder murdered after decades of feeding the city, has seen its doors closed due to a rent dispute, and has subsequently been reopened by the founder's nephews. A good deli endures. Shoot, endures might not be a strong enough word. The 2nd Ave Deli has been thriving. There's even a location in Midtown now.
2nd Ave Deli slices the pastrami thin, but serves the sandwiches with meat piled high, and some have even praised the rye bread as being better than Katz's. Bread is an important element — the sandwich needs to hold together. If you happen to not be feeling pastrami? Satisfied customers will tell you that, in addition to being one of the best pastrami sandwiches in the city, 2nd Ave Deli has the most complete menu of the city's delicatessens.
Langer's Delicatessen (Los Angeles)
A favorite of Nora Ephron's and winner of the America's Regional Classics award from the James Beard Foundation, Langer's Delicatessen has been serving the people of Los Angeles since 1947. The writer behind "When Harry Met Sally" probably knows a thing or two about a hot pastrami sandwich, we'd guess. She described this one as "an exquisite combination of textures and tastes...soft but crispy, tender but chewy, peppery but sour, smoky but tangy." Hey, that's how you get a BAFTA award, and how a deli gets on our best of list. Those happen to be the main qualities we look for in a hot pastrami sandwich, too.
There are a number of pastrami sandwiches on the menu, but regulars know to order one of the numbered sandwiches. A pastrami with Russian dressing and coleslaw is #1. Fan favorites here are the #19, which adds Swiss cheese to the #1, and the #44, which brings pastrami and nippy cheese together. One insider tip is to ask for a #54 "done 19 style," which results in corned beef, pastrami, Russian dressing, and slaw on one sandwich. Sign us up.
Lardon (Chicago)
Lardon claims to be inspired by old-world delis and salumerias, and the results of that inspiration speak for themselves. The meat here is really quality stuff. One reviewer for the Chicago Tribune took to Reddit, describing the sandwich at Lardon as "astonishing," being so impressed by the sandwich filling that he said, "It's a great Reuben, but the meat could stand on its own." That's pretty good stuff, especially since your first thought with this place might be to order a charcuterie board. Those are great and all, but sometimes, you have to think bigger. Pastrami sandwich bigger. In another Reddit thread, asking for the best sandwiches in Chicago, Lardon is mentioned more than once. Chicago is a city that really loves its sandwiches, so it's safe to assume that the kitchen here knows what it's doing.
Fancy people like Lardon because it's a restaurant that serves a four-course prix fixe dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. You can open your wallet for all of that high-class stuff, sure. Alternatively, you can get that same culinary talent focused on a good pastrami sandwich. We know a few facts about prix fixe menus, and we'll choose that sandwich any day
Parkway Deli (Silver Spring)
If you can't get good pastrami around the nation's capital, why even have a nation's capital? A quick jaunt to Silver Spring, Maryland, puts you in Parkway Deli. This spot is a family tradition, run by the grandchildren of the original owner. Lou Gurewitz founded the joint in 1963, and his son, Stuart, took over in 1973. Now, in 2025, Stuart's sons, Danny and Gary, run the place. That's a lot of pastrami know-how, passed on from generation to generation.
One huge attraction here is the pickle bar, which is one of the better ideas for a condiment station that we've ever heard of. Not just us, either — people who've been there say the pickle bar is full of gifts from heavenly angels. The bar features multiple kinds of pickled cucumbers, as much sauerkraut as you can fit on your plate, and much more. The bar disappeared during the height of COVID, but has since returned. Since then, some local enthusiasts have said that it's their go-to joint any time they don't feel like cooking.
Josh's Deli (Miami)
Famously, Florida is a vacation and retirement destination for many Jewish New Yorkers. It follows, then, that the state should have a few good Jewish delis, right? Josh's Deli is one such place. It's even Michelin-rated, with the vaunted guidebook referring to the spot as "quaint and laid-back, featuring a counter with views of the open kitchen." Exactly what you want when you're eating food with sand between your toes.
One fan on Reddit advised to look even beyond the pastrami, calling Josh's Deli "one of the best all-around spots in South Florida." Others online agree, naming this place at the top of their list of places to eat in Miami. Look, this is a place that cures its meat and fish in-house, and also bakes its own bread from a sourdough starter. If you want a good meal in South Florida, it's going to be hard to compete with a spot like Josh's Deli.
Beauregard's Fine Meats & Butchery (Boca Raton)
Another South Florida spot with a passionate fanbase, this one's located in Boca Raton. If you're looking to buy some good meat? Beauregard's Fine Meats & Butchery is what you're looking for. The pastrami here brines for anywhere between five and seven days before being rinsed, seasoned with a proprietary blend, and smoked. This is a place that cares about process, and that's important with pastrami.
Actor Joe Gannascoli, perhaps better known as Vito Spatafore in "The Sopranos," called the spot the coolest butcher shop he'd ever seen, while YouTuber Josh Eats FL said, "I think it's probably the best pastrami Reuben I've ever had," raving about the texture of the bread and the flavor of the meat. If you do order the Reuben, be advised: Beauregard's uses a spread that's like Russian dressing, but also a little bit different. The recipe includes mayo, sour dill relish, Worcestershire sauce, and spices. People seem to enjoy it, but be ready for something you've never tasted before.
The General Muir (Atlanta)
You can get a lot of great Southern food in Atlanta. Just like you need to know the unwritten rules of a Jewish deli in New York, down here you need to understand Waffle House 101. Can you get a good pastrami sandwich, though? Well, The General Muir was listed in the Michelin guide in 2023, 2024, and 2025. That's pretty good. The pastrami here comes piled so high, there's literally a menu item called "Piled High Pastrami." Yeah, we'll take two, please.
The General Muir comes highly recommended, with some reviewers saying that pastrami on rye was nearly as good as Katz's, while remarking how nice it was to find a good Jewish deli in Georgia. And if you're not in the mood for pastrami, the Michelin Guide recommends coming here for "a bowl of matzoh ball soup with its flavorful broth that cures all ails" — other reviewers praise it as being better than what's served at some Passover Seders. Fans rave about the bagels here, too, so whether you're feeling breakfast or lunch, The General Muir has you covered.
Lockwood Distilling Co (Dallas/Fort Worth)
More than 30 restaurants in the Dallas/Fort Worth area make a pastrami sandwich. If you must choose one? Head to Lockwood Distilling Co. That's right, one writer for D Magazine, after sampling every bit of pastrami the city had to offer, declared this distillery to serve the best, saying, "What a magnificent sandwich." So, in addition to making some delicious spirits that you can't get anywhere else, Lockwood is also a great place to eat. The meat here is brined for 10 days and smoked for 12 hours, and it's hard to ask for more than that.
When people ask where to get a good pastrami sandwich in the area, Lockwood Distilling always comes up as a recommendation, with some specifically highlighting the fact that it makes its own pastrami. Putting time and effort into a product results in loyal customers, as it turns out. As a bonus, you can get some pretty good bourbon with your sandwich.
Brent's Deli (Westlake Village/Northridge)
Serving up deli treats since the 1960s, Brent's Deli is beloved in the San Fernando Valley. This spot has the classic pastrami sandwich, yes, but if you're feeling extra hungry and a little adventurous? The triple-decker sandwich menu is for you. A pastrami and corned beef with Swiss awaits you there, as well as a pastrami and turkey with Swiss. For the truly old school, there's also a pastrami and chopped liver sandwich. What a luxurious combination of textures, all on one sandwich!
One poster on Reddit called Brent's the best deli in L.A., saying "for the quality and quantity it's hard to beat," mentioning that he had his bar mitzvah catered by the place. Hard to imagine a stronger endorsement of a deli than making sure that the deli's food is alongside you as you mark your passage into adulthood. Other reviewers praise the crunch of the rye bread and the flavor of the meat. A good crunch on the rye is important for both texture and sandwich integrity. Brent's Deli knows what it's doing with its bread.
Hershel's East Side Deli (Philadelphia)
Nestled in the bustling Reading Terminal Market, Hershel's East Side Deli was founded in 2000 by the nephew of a former Katz's Deli chef. Stephen Safern wanted to honor his uncle Hershel by also going into the pastrami business. If you're keeping track at home, that's Hershel bringing the know-how from Poland, honing his skills in New York, and then his nephew Stephen taking that knowledge to yet another location. The good people of Philadelphia are the beneficiaries. Yes, Hershel's is located in the middle of a major tourist destination. Make no mistake, though — you'll find locals lined up here. The pastrami is that juicy, and the rye is that good.
One Reddit commenter says that Herschel's serves "the best pastrami in Philly," while YouTuber UA Eats, who got multiple requests to review this deli, complimented the sandwich, saying, "I always like when they hand slice the meats — it shows they have confidence in their products, to leave thicker pieces."While UA Eats ultimately said Hershel's does not beat Katz's, he did say he was impressed with the sandwich. It's certainly on our list of places to hit next time we have 76ers tickets.
The Bagel Cafe (Las Vegas)
When Michael Corleone went out to Nevada in "The Godfather: Part Two," do you think he wanted a little taste of home? Maybe Fredo would've survived the movie if the brothers could've hashed things out over a pastrami sandwich at The Bagel Cafe. Granted, it's located in northwest Las Vegas, while the Corleones were in Tahoe, but people come from all over to try pastrami here. The sandwiches are that good.
Folks often recommend The Bagel Cafe for a pastrami sandwich in northwest Vegas. The meat's piled high enough that the sandwich relies on toothpicks to hold it together. Maybe you can't bet pickle chips at the Bellagio, but a few bites of those sour delights will make you forget any gambling losses. Visitors speak highly of the sandwiches here, with one poster on Reddit saying, "Got the pastrami and the Reuben. Both were fantastic." Vegas is a place for big bets and fantastical experiences, so a sandwich from The Bagel Cafe fits right in.
Pieous (Austin)
The name and menu suggest that Pieous is a pizza spot, and it sort of is. Don't let that stop you, though, and don't underestimate the pastrami. You can get a half-pound or whole pound of the meat. You can get a sandwich or a plate. Heck, you can even get pastrami chili. The point is, the pastrami's good here, and you're missing out if you don't try it.
Pieous is a bit of a journey, heading out to Cedar Valley. That's about a half-hour's drive from downtown Austin, but satisfied customers will tell you it's worth the trip. One Reddit user praised how it overportions the half-pound of meat that goes onto each sandwich, saying, "Pieous is currently the best I've ever had." A heavy hand on the pastrami? We're in. We also have to wonder when or if that person's rankings ever change.
Manny's Deli (Chicago)
If you're hungry for reasons beyond the fact that it's lunchtime, Manny's Deli is here for you. In 2021, during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, the deli gave away 1,000 free sandwiches to customers who showed up wearing a mask. Later, during the 2025 government shutdown, Manny's offered free food to SNAP recipients whose benefits had been stalled. If you like your pastrami piled high with a side of contributing to the community, Manny's is the place for you.
One Reddit commenter mentioned, "Manny's is a great Chicago deli that reminds my husband of his East Coast youth," and if that's not high praise, it's hard to know what is. Nick Kindelsberger, a Chicago Tribune writer (posting on Reddit), ranks Manny's as his favorite pastrami in the city, with other commenters agreeing. "Manny's is a classic for a reason," one Reddit commenter said on a separate thread. There's your encouragement to check out the South Loop when you visit Chicago.
Katz's Delicatessen (New York City)
The deli has its legendary status for a reason, with a long history and appearances in TV shows and movies. Famously featured in "When Harry Met Sally," the joint has been rocking since the 19th century. The spot even predates the New York subway, famously having to move across the street when the rail lines were being constructed. It shows no signs of slowing down. In the storied history of Jewish delis, Katz's represents past, present, and future.
Unlike friendly rival 2nd Ave Deli, Katz's Deli slices the spiced beef thick, resulting in a juicy bite. The meat here can sometimes take up to 30 days to cure, and you can really taste the difference. YouTuber UA Eats understandably went wild for the bark on the pastrami, calling his sandwich "manna from heaven." Real ones know that the bark on any smoked meat is where the flavor lives. One fan on Reddit called it "absolutely my favorite sandwich on earth," while a Facebook commenter said, "I want this for Valentine's Day." Romantic feelings about the pastrami here are absolutely appropriate. We saw what a couple of bites did for Sally, after all.
Methodology
Obviously, we here at The Daily Meal are big pastrami fans. In addition to being tasty and culturally significant, it's also one of the least-processed meats at the deli. While we've eaten plenty of pastrami sandwiches in our time, a nationwide look at the spiced beef landscape requires some research. We consulted customer reviews from across social media — including Reddit, YouTube, Facebook, and Substack — to come up with this list.
The key to a great pastrami sandwich is every ingredient standing on its own, but also maintaining structural integrity. The beef should be well-spiced and juicy, and the bread should be crispy without breaking apart like a cracker. The sandwich really only needs a flavorful mustard, but we're not going to be upset by Swiss cheese, some good sauerkraut or slaw, and Russian dressing making an appearance. Mostly, it comes down to this: Can you tell that the deli really cares about the product it's serving? That's what matters. Pastrami is too important to take casually.