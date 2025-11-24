14 Fast Food Chain Holiday Merch Items To Gift This Season
One of the most visually appealing parts of the holiday season is the plethora of decorations, seasonal clothing, and knick-knacks available from your favorite places. Extra-festive sights like the Santa-dressed Colonel Sanders statues at Japanese KFCs may be less common in the United States, but there's still plenty of holiday cheer, including in some surprising merch offerings.
Many fast food restaurants (or their authorized retailers) sell the same holiday gear they use to decorate the store interiors, or clothe their employees in seasonal sweaters and shirts. There are even rarer collectibles you may not see in-store but that are irresistibly cute for superfans.
Well-known merchandising stalwarts like McDonald's and Taco Bell are represented, as well as ones you might not expect, like Arby's dog pajamas or an Auntie Anne's pretzel scarf. But there are also brands that Americans may be less familiar with, like the Filipino chicken giant Jollibee and the once-ubiquitous burger chain Big Boy. There are even collectible items, like Raising Cane's snow globes and Whataburger wooden nutcrackers. Here are some great gifts for fast-food superfans this holiday.
Santa Cane Snow Globe (Raising Cane's)
For a fried chicken chain, Raising Cane's is named after a surprising animal: the founder's yellow Labrador, Cane, who went on to become the company mascot (as did his successors, also named Cane). And with the Santa Cane Snow Globe, you can give his trademark cuteness to the snow globe and/or chicken-fingers enthusiast in your life. Purchase the Santa Cane Snow Globe for $24.99.
Holiday Glass Ornaments (Taco Bell)
This set of four glass ornaments features the Taco Bell logo on the chain's signature purple. They may be a bit understated for such a well-known and often-accessorized brand, but they can add a subtle touch to any holiday tree, wreath, or similar decoration. Perfect for displaying one's Taco Bell love, but without making a big deal of it. Purchase Taco Bell's Holiday Glass Ornaments for $35.
Festive Dog PJs (Arby's)
There's no reason that our canine friends should be left out of festive holiday garb. Available in three sizes, these festive dog pajamas have an ugly sweater vibe featuring signature Arby's dishes, including its curly fries and Beef 'n Cheddar sandwiches. And if you really want to splurge on a gift a family will never forget, Arby's dog PJs match their child and adult counterparts so that the whole family can have the meats. Purchase Arby's Festive Dog PJs for $18.50.
Knit Ugly Holiday Sweater (McDonald's)
McDonald's is responsible for some of the most memorable marketing campaigns in fast-food history, including its current and long-running "I'm Lovin' It" tagline. The earworm "ba da ba ba ba" jingle accompanying it forms the heart of this knitted ugly holiday sweater. Featuring fries, a soda, and the legendary Big Mac, this sweater was only made in extremely limited quantities — a delightful collector's item for the McDonald's superfan in your life. Purchase a McDonald's Knit Ugly Holiday Sweater for $39.99.
Frosty & Fries String Lights (Wendy's)
Deck the halls with fries and Frostys thanks to these unique Wendy's string lights. Each strand of custom-molded lights is about six feet long and can add a whimsical touch to a holiday tree, table setting, or anywhere in the home. Since they're powered by two AA batteries, no power outlet is needed. The only problem is that you may want to buy a second set for yourself. Purchase Wendy's Frosty & Fries String Lights for $18.50.
Holiday Bucket Hat (KFC)
The KFC Holiday Bucket Hat is an unusual item, though not as unusual as wearing a hat shaped like a bucket of chicken. Rather, this holiday-themed bucket hat is a reference to some old-school KFC merchandise, updated with seasonal decorations like dancing chicken and fries. Its icy light blue color can go with many things in your favorite fast food fashionista's wardrobe. Purchase the KFC Holiday Bucket Hat for $9.95.
Slider Ornament (Dave's Hot Chicken)
Consumer demand for Nashville hot chicken — fried chicken slathered in a pasty mixture of cayenne pepper and lard — is part of why Dave's Hot Chicken is one of the rising restaurant chains slated to take over in 2026. This glass ornament showcases all the elements of Dave's slider: The potato bun, kale slaw, and, of course, a massive piece of chicken. And as this chain expands in the future, perhaps its slider ornament will become a collector's item. Purchase Dave's Hot Chicken Slider Ornament for $12.
Advent Calendar (Burger King)
The Burger King Advent Calendar — yes, you read that right — is perhaps the most unique gift on this list. Available beginning November 21, each calendar includes a surprising number of keepsakes, including an inflatable chair, a vintage-styled BK fanny pack, an entire Burger King board game, and more. The total retail value is estimated at over $100; either give the entire calendar to a BK fanatic or part out the presents to multiple people. Purchase the Burger King Advent Calendar for $19.54.
Christmas Cookie Shake Ornament (Shake Shack)
Shake Shack's Christmas Cookie Shake Ornament is styled after one of its classic seasonal shakes, but it's not your typical mass-produced plastic or blown-glass ball. According to Shake Shack, each limited-edition ornament is ethically and sustainably handcrafted by women-led artisans. And its soft, fuzzy material means that whoever you give it to won't have to worry about the ornament breaking. Purchase the Christmas Cookie Shake Ornament for $32 at full price or $27.20 during the Black Friday sale.
White Castle Stocking (White Castle)
Give the gift of a statement stocking with the surely uncommon White Castle Stocking. Made of an ultra-soft polyester/cotton/spandex blend, it features a festive wintry snowflake pattern with White Castle sliders, fries, and logos. No word on how many of the chain's famously tiny burgers it can hold, though. Purchase the White Castle Stocking for $5.
Together Tether Scarf (Auntie Anne's)
Auntie Anne's Together Tether scarf is a remarkable 10½ feet long. As the name suggests, it's long enough to tether two people together for little more than an amusingly awkward photo shoot. But really, it'll keep one person as warm as the chain's hot-and-ready pretzel nuggets. The pretzel-decorated scarf is for sale on its own, or you can get it for free by calling 844-4-SMITTEN to receive a promo code with a purchase of similarly designed mittens. Purchase Auntie Anne's Together Tether Scarf for $19.99.
Big Boy Holiday Sweater (Big Boy)
Big Boy used to be a big deal. At the chain's peak in the 1970s, there were over 1,000 locations nationwide — now down to just 55, mainly in Michigan's lower peninsula. For people who recognize the iconic mascot on this sweater's front, it's a nostalgic flashback to half a century ago. But whether or not the recipient knows about Big Boy's history, it's a perfectly playful gift for any burger lover in your life. Purchase a Big Boy Holiday Sweater for $34.99.
Jollibee Checkered Pajama Set (Jollibee)
Not everyone has heard of Jollibee, but you might see one soon: This famous fried chicken chain is rapidly expanding across North America, with hundreds of stores on the way. And although chilly weather is rare in Jollibee's home country of the Philippines, these flannel pajamas with the iconic bee logo will keep anyone warm through the winter months. Give them to an established fan, or to someone you know will love that chicken once they try it. Purchase the Jollibee Checkered Pajama Set for $100.
2025 Nutcracker (Whataburger)
The Texas-based chain Whataburger is just as well-known for its burgers as it is for the fandom surrounding those burgers. And unique among the ranks of fast food holiday merchandise are Whataburger's nutcrackers, released annually since 2019 with different designs each year. The 2025 Nutcracker celebrates Whataburger's 75th anniversary, and it's the perfect gift for a Whataburger nut. Purchase the Whataburger 2025 Nutcracker for $39.99.