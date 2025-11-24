14 Fast Food Chain Holiday Merch Items To Gift This Season

One of the most visually appealing parts of the holiday season is the plethora of decorations, seasonal clothing, and knick-knacks available from your favorite places. Extra-festive sights like the Santa-dressed Colonel Sanders statues at Japanese KFCs may be less common in the United States, but there's still plenty of holiday cheer, including in some surprising merch offerings.

Many fast food restaurants (or their authorized retailers) sell the same holiday gear they use to decorate the store interiors, or clothe their employees in seasonal sweaters and shirts. There are even rarer collectibles you may not see in-store but that are irresistibly cute for superfans.

Well-known merchandising stalwarts like McDonald's and Taco Bell are represented, as well as ones you might not expect, like Arby's dog pajamas or an Auntie Anne's pretzel scarf. But there are also brands that Americans may be less familiar with, like the Filipino chicken giant Jollibee and the once-ubiquitous burger chain Big Boy. There are even collectible items, like Raising Cane's snow globes and Whataburger wooden nutcrackers. Here are some great gifts for fast-food superfans this holiday.