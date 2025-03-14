This Famous Fried Chicken Chain Is Making Big Moves To Expand In The US

Fried chicken is an enduringly popular genre for fast food and quick-service restaurants. Even though this restaurant segment is quite crowded, one well-known chain is making some exciting moves toward an enormous expansion in the U.S. and Canada.

The Filipino fried chicken chain Jollibee announced in a press release that it plans to open a whopping 350 new locations in the U.S. and Canada in coming years, a massive jump from the 76 American and 28 Canadian stores it currently has. Jollibee's aggressive expansion plans are founded on high hopes for its new franchising program, backed by strong sales at its company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Jollibee is targeting already-successful restaurant franchisees to open and operate new locations in a variety of configurations, including mall entrances, strip malls, and stand-alone stores with or without drive-thrus. With enough franchising success, Jollibee aims to eventually expand to airports, college towns, and more high-traffic locales. If fried chicken isn't your thing, there's still reason to celebrate. The chain also offers some unexpected menu items like spaghetti, burgers, and the Filipino noodle dish Palabok Fiesta.