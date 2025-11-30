The Julia Child-Approved Tip For A Tidy, Mess-Free Kitchen

Famous for popularizing French classics stateside, Julia Child introduced home cooks to the pleasures of preparing beef bourguignon, coq au vin, and more in the family kitchen. Aside from coming up with incredible easy-to-follow recipes and sharing her favorite foods with the masses, the cookbook author also taught people how to manage their culinary workspace better with some choice words of advice. For instance, in the foreword of her debut cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, the culinary icon said, "Use all the pans, bowls, and equipment you need, but soak them in water as soon as you are through with them" to keep a tidy kitchen.

Julia Child only cooked with bougie pans made of copper due to the way they hold and distribute heat evenly. However, the same soaking rule applies for any variety of pan you're cooking with, be it stainless steel, aluminum, or carbon steel. Soaking your cookware in water softens any residues on the surface and loosens any stuck-on bits of food. This means that when you do wash them in hot soapy water, you can get the job done with a little elbow grease. Instead of scrubbing your pans and damaging their surface, you can simply wipe them clean. Bowls, measuring cups, sheet pans, and utensils, such as wooden spoons and spatulas, can also benefit from a quick soak while you get on with preparing the rest of your recipe.