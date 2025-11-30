Guy Fieri Says This Pizza Topping 'Gave Him Goosebumps'

Guy Fieri has built a brand on over-the-top, out-there food creations. As host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he's eaten almost every outlandish dish across the U.S. One dish that nearly threw him for a loop, however, was a pizza topped with carrots and dukkah from Weights and Measures in Houston, Texas.

In an episode of his old Food Network show, he visited the modern American restaurant and watched as the kitchen prepared the dishes. "That's what we're going to eat, is a roasted carrot pizza?" Fieri asked the chef with some apprehension in his voice. "This is weird!" he exclaimed as he looked at a bowl of thinly sliced carrots, adding, "This gets weirder as it goes," as the chef poured orange juice into the mixture of carrots, orange zest, honey, and butter. Fieri was equally confused by the dukkah, an Egyptian spice blend that's now popular throughout the Middle East and North Africa. His wariness waned when he got his first taste of the blend on its own while the carrots roasted in the pizza oven.

The pie came together with bechamel sauce, gruyere cheese, Fresno chiles, and the roasted carrots. As the dukkah was poured over the cooked pie and cilantro was added, Fieri admitted, "I am lost." But once he took a bite, he was found. He found it so delicious that it gave him goosebumps, and he called it one of the top three most unique pizzas he's ever had.