The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For A Fruit Dip So Good It Should Be Illegal

If you're looking to add a little something special to your fruit platter, then you need to know about this utterly delicious three-ingredient fruit dip. Made from just sour cream, sugar, and vanilla extract — this dip is both tangy and sweet. Pairing well with just about any fruit, this dip makes a fruit platter much more decadent and dessert-like without being too heavy.

To make this dip, all you need is a pint of sour cream, a few tablespoons of granulated white or brown sugar (somewhere between two and four should work), and a dash of vanilla extract. Use a mixing bowl to whisk until the consistency is smooth. You can serve it right away or, if you want to let the flavors meld together a bit more, let the dip sit in the fridge for at least one hour or up to overnight. Either way, the dip will make for one tasty addition to your fruit platter.