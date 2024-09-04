The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For A Fruit Dip So Good It Should Be Illegal
If you're looking to add a little something special to your fruit platter, then you need to know about this utterly delicious three-ingredient fruit dip. Made from just sour cream, sugar, and vanilla extract — this dip is both tangy and sweet. Pairing well with just about any fruit, this dip makes a fruit platter much more decadent and dessert-like without being too heavy.
To make this dip, all you need is a pint of sour cream, a few tablespoons of granulated white or brown sugar (somewhere between two and four should work), and a dash of vanilla extract. Use a mixing bowl to whisk until the consistency is smooth. You can serve it right away or, if you want to let the flavors meld together a bit more, let the dip sit in the fridge for at least one hour or up to overnight. Either way, the dip will make for one tasty addition to your fruit platter.
Why this dip tastes so delicious
It may be a bit surprising that sour cream is the base for a dessert dip. After all, you may mostly associate sour cream as a topping for tacos, chili, or other savory foods. But tanginess in desserts actually isn't too rare — for example, we love topping cakes with a tangy cream cheese frosting. Of course, by itself, sour cream is not the best ingredient to pair with fruit. But once the sugar and vanilla extract are added into the mix, the sour cream dip becomes the perfect balance of tangy and sweet. And with the touch of vanilla — a classic dessert flavor — this dip truly becomes irresistible.
Plus, it helps that you can adjust the sweetness level to your own personal preferences. You can taste as you go, adding in more sugar as needed, to find the perfect amount of sweet. Additionally, the exact amount of vanilla is up to you — add a full teaspoon if you want that burst of vanilla to really shine through or cut that in half if you're worried about distracting from the tangy sweetness of the dip.
How to customize and serve the fruit dip
One way to customize this dip is to swap out the vanilla for maple syrup, which will infuse a bit of caramel nuttiness and add to the depth of flavor. Or, if you really want to go the nutty route, you can replace the vanilla extract with almond extract. You can also flavor the fruit dip with a fourth ingredient. One of the best flavors to add into the mix? Chocolate. Add in a couple tablespoons of cocoa powder to transform the fruit dip into the chocolate version. Another flavor option is peanut butter — add in ½ cup of creamy peanut butter, and smooth out the consistency with a splash of milk.
When it comes to serving the dip, choose any fruit that you like — apples, pineapple, kiwi, strawberries, you name it. But this fruit dip is so delicious that you may find yourself wanting to find other foods to pair it with, such as graham crackers (either regular or cinnamon would work well). Another idea is to use the fruit dip as a topping for a simple dessert. For example, add a dollop of it to a slice of classic pound cake or angel food cake. It can also add a bit of sweet tanginess to a slice of banana bread or zucchini bread.