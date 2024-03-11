It Only Takes A Few Ingredients To Make Deliciously Versatile Peanut Butter Dip

If you'd like to use peanut butter that will make your dip creamy and easy to spread on bananas or vanilla wafers, then go with smooth peanut butter. If you want your peanut butter with lots of crumbly peanuts to give your dip some extra bite, opt for crunchy peanut butter. If you'd like your peanut butter to taste less nutty and more sweet and salty, use reduced-fat peanut butter since it has fewer peanuts and contains more sugar and salt. Whichever you choose, ½ cup of peanut butter will be enough for your dip.

There are all kinds of sweeteners you can use for your dip. Some include different types of honey. If you want your dip to have hints of vanilla, caramel, and prune flavors, drizzle maple syrup in your dip. Pour light agave into your dip to add a subtle sweet flavor, amber agave for mild caramel flavor, and dark agave for rich caramel flavor. Use about two tablespoons of whichever sweetener you choose for your dip. If you don't want your dip to be sweet, you can make it without sweeteners.

Mix yogurt from the best Greek yogurt brands into your peanut butter dip for a tangy flavor. Add 1½ cups of whole or 2% plain Greek yogurt for the right consistency. Alternatively, you can substitute Greek yogurt with cream cheese for a thicker dip and a salty-sweet profile.