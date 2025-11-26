5 Holiday Baking Shows To Add To Your Watch List

With three seasons on Netflix, "Is It Cake?" stands out as unique among the competition baking shows. Its format revolves around trying to determine which object on the "cake wall" is cake. This rotating platform with a wall in the center turns to show a display of objects, and a cake is hiding among them. There have been so many realistic cakes on "Is It Cake?" — from tea kettles to stone sculptures — that choosing correctly proves difficult, and the holiday version of the show is no different.

"Is It Cake? Holiday" often starts with host Mikey Day, who brings his "Saturday Night Live" humor, calling for the cake wall to be revealed. The nine returning bakers have just 20 seconds to find which one is actually cake. Whoever gets it right chooses two other bakers to compete against, and they have eight hours to make a hyper-realistic cake of an object on the wall. If the celebrity judges cannot find the cakes among the decoys, that baker wins the round. When more than one baker tricks the judges, a taste test is the tiebreaker. The winner of each round goes to the finale and has the chance to play Cake or Cash? to win money by finding the cake among yet another set of objects on the cake wall. Any money that isn't won is added to the $75,000 prize.

You can watch season one of "Is It Cake? Holiday" on Netflix now if you missed it last year. On November 25, season two of this light-hearted show will be released at 3 a.m. EST. Will you be able to tell which of the cake wall objects is actually cake?