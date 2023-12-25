The Sugary Hack For A Gingerbread House That Won't Fall Apart

Gingerbread houses are whimsical holiday decorations gracing the table as little miracles of baking and engineering; it's a shame most of them don't get eaten. You can make them yourself, cutting templates and delicately trimming slabs of gingerbread to fit, painstakingly decorating it. If that's not your thing, there are plenty of kits available at the grocery store during the holiday season if you want to assemble one yourself. But no matter which option you choose, any gingerbread house rises (or falls) based on the strength of the glue that holds the pieces together.

Getting a gingerbread house to stand on its own is a point of frustration for home bakers assembling their own creations. The icing that comes with kits isn't usually up to snuff; you don't want your gingerbread house collapsing in the middle of the festivities. If you want the sturdiest gingerbread house to stand up under its own strength, swap out the store bought packet of icing for strong, durable caramel. Not only is it incredibly easy, but the difference should be noticeable enough that you may never look back.