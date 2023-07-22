The 15 Most Realistic Cakes On Is It Cake?

The premise for Netflix's "Is It Cake?" is one of the most over-the-top ways we've seen of highlighting a fascinating field and its workers. Typically, this type of competition show is all about showing off the skills of the contestants. That is true for "Is It Cake?," a show where professional bakers must make illusion cakes that fool the judges. With one cake in a sea of decoys, you can test your cake detector against the judges each round.

The end result is messy, fun, and definitely has us shouting at our screen "That's cake, that's cake!" more than we'd like to admit. Now with a second season in the form of "Is It Cake Too?," we've decided it's a great time to reflect on the baker's finest works in the food TV show.

Since the goal on "Is It Cake?" is for the contestants to create cakes that look as realistic as possible in the time limit, we think it makes sense to highlight the 15 best. For this list, we aren't counting any of the cakes featured in the episode intro or the Cake or Cash round. Those are created over the course of days, and not the handful of hours the bakers have to work with on the show. These are some of the most impressive cakes we've seen, but in fairness to the contestants, we are going to celebrate what these cake wizards whipped up in competition.