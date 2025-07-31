7 Low-Quality Frozen Lasagnas You Should Leave At The Store, According To Customer Reviews
There's nothing quite like a classic lasagna recipe, brimming with meat, sauce, and ricotta cheese layered between wavy noodles. Everyone has a recipe for this classic dinner dish, but most people are always looking to make their lasagna better so it's even tastier — and if that's you, we recommend taking some tips from celebrity chefs. Of course, mastering the recipe aside, sometimes you want this pasta dish but you don't want to go through the hassle of making your own special recipe. That's where frozen options come in. But, you want to make sure the frozen lasagna you choose is actually worth eating — after all, some options are downright inedible.
Knowing which frozen lasagnas are worth your hard-earned money and which should be left at the store is usually a matter of trial and error. However, you can get a head start on this test by learning seven low-quality frozen lasagnas you should leave at the store, according to customer reviews. These products may have an unbalanced taste profile, low quality ingredients, a poor consistency, or simply be downright nasty. Ready to discover which those are so you can avoid them at all costs? Let's get into it.
1. Great Value Italian-Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce
At first glance, the Great Value Italian-Style Lasagna with Meat Sauce may appear like a good choice since it has a moderate 3.8 rating. But don't be fooled. Nearly 20 percent of those reviews are only one star, and people had a lot of negative things to say about this Walmart brand product.
One person took to Facebook to show and tell that this lasagna doesn't even have the right noodles. Instead of long, flat noodles that create perfect layers between, this one has what almost looks like miniature egg noodles. Based on their imaging, the sauce and cheese aren't evenly distributed, either.
This is in line with what others had to say. One reviewer stated they've had different experiences with this product each time they purchase it, with it running the gamut from awful to pretty good. They went on to say that the "inconsistency in taste is odd." Yet another reviewer even claimed this specific frozen lasagna gave their family food poisoning — a statement that's the final nail in this inedible product's metaphorical coffin. Leave this one on the shelf unless you enjoy taking big gambles.
2. Stouffer's Classic Lasagna with Meat and Sauce
Here is another frozen lasagna that you'd initially think of as good if you only looked at the total review rating, which is a 3.9 on Walmart. However, if you dig deeper into those reviews, you'll see that an incredible 14 percent are one stars and an additional seven percent are two star reviews. In fact, only just over half of all reviewers would recommend the Stouffer's Classic Lasagna with Meat and Sauce.
One recent reviewer said: "For some reason there was a taste that was awful. We certainly couldn't eat it." Another reviewer claimed this product had too much salt and was totally inedible. But, the reviews on this one are mixed.
If you head over to Amazon, the product has a 4.6 rating and most customers find the product at least passable. They claim it's a quick, easy meal that's of good value for the money spent. Ultimately, we wouldn't take the chance on a product with such drastically mixed reviews, and don't recommend you do, either!
3. Michael Angelo's Lasagna with Meat Sauce
You'd want to avoid Michael Angelo's Lasagna with meat Sauce based solely on its 2.6 rating on Amazon alone. However, that fact is only further solidified when you realize that over 40 percent of those reviews are two stars or below.
Primary complaints on Amazon are that it's too expensive and not as good as the picture on the box portrays it to be. One reviewer complained that there was "too much pepper in the sauce [which] made it too hot to the mouth." Another lamented that "the actual food looks rather tired and not that appetizing, like it came out of a can."
On Walmart, the reviews aren't any better, and the rating is only marginally so at a 3.3 with 200 reviews and counting. The primary complaint here seems to be that there's little meat and the ingredients overall taste artificial. All this amounts to a lasagna you want to avoid at all costs!
4. Bremer Lasagna with Meat Sauce
We at Daily Meal have tried the Bremer Lasagna with Meat Sauce ourselves and found that the sauce has an artificial taste. The mozzarella is barely perceptible and the pasta has a weird almost-slimy texture that doesn't cook right according to the instructions printed on the box. And, reviews from other sources support this poor personal rating.
On Facebook, one person said that they cooked the lasagna per the instructions and it came out more soupy than lasagna should be. A few people took to the comments section to agree with this assessment, offering further confirmation of the product's poor consistency.
On Reddit, a user posted that their "husband just made the Bremer lasagna... I had one bite and threw it out!" In the comments section, other people were agreeing with the poor quality of this product, with one even going so far as to say they woke up in the middle of the night with stomach pains after eating it. Your taste buds (and stomach) will thank you for skipping this frozen lasagna.
5. Marie Callender's Italiano Lasagna Frozen Meal
You may think that a 3.1 rating isn't all that bad, but (like with other options on this list) a deeper dive into that rating will show you that nearly 30 percent of those ratings are for only one star — and so are the most recent three reviews.
The latest review on Instacart states: "It tasted so bad that I threw it away. I will never buy this again." Another reviewer said the ricotta cheese was bland and gritty, while yet another said it was dry and had barely any meat. A scathing review stated: "Has the test kitchen ever tasted lasagna? This isn't it... Ditch the odd tasting sausage balls and add some pepper and onions."
It seems this lasagna has overwhelmingly been found to taste artificial, dry, and unbalanced. We wouldn't eat it and don't recommend you do either — you're better off sucking it up and putting in the effort to make your Grandma's lasagna recipe.
6. Marie Callender's Lasagna With Meat & Sauce Bowl
With a three star rating, Marie Callender's Lasagna With Meat & Sauce Bowl already looks moderately unappetizing. Throw in the fact that nearly half of all reviews are only one or two stars, and you've got yourself a definite pass. But, let's dive into why customers thought this was such a terrible individual serving lasagna option.
One reviewer left two stars and said this option was upgraded canned ravioli, at best. They went on to say that Marie Callender's has to know the quality of this product isn't up to par with some of their original items. A regretful buyer stated: "Horrible chemical aftertaste... it's gonna stick around for days. I regret eating it."
Other reviews said there was way too much sauce, causing the meal to feel unbalanced. Mostly, people agreed that this was a low-quality, poor excuse for a lasagna. We'll be skipping this next time we're grocery shopping and suggest you do, too. In fact, if you don't want to cook, we recommend heading to a restaurant for the best tasting lasagna option.
7. Rao's Meat Lasagna
One thing that should be taken away from this article is that the total rating of reviews can be incredibly deceptive when you're looking for a quality product. Here is yet another example. Rao's Meat Lasagna has a 3.4 rating on Instacart, which is moderately respectable. However, nearly 40 percent of those ratings are one and two stars.
Many reviewers were disappointed with this product, with one stating there was barely any tomato sauce and the ricotta cheese was of a low quality. Another reviewer claimed there was zero flavor and that even seasoning additions could not bring it up to par. On Reddit, one user stated they hated this meal because the cheese was fake and came out like burnt plastic when cooked according to the instructions.
However, some Reddit users claimed this was the best frozen lasagna they'd ever had, raving about the quality in comparison to other brands. Others claimed it was okay but they preferred other brands more. It could be worth taking a chance on this lasagna product, but with such mixed reviews, we'd probably look for better, more consistent options and suggest you do the same.