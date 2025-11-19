The Martha Stewart-Approved Time To Serve Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving dinner is an American tradition, but the specialness of the meal typically calls for an unusual serving time. Opinions vary greatly on the best time to serve this feast, but one voice worth listening to is the homemaking expert Martha Stewart. Having made a name for herself on entertaining guests, Stewart's expertise has pointed her to the same target time every year.

Stewart recently told the "TODAY Show" that she serves Thanksgiving dinner at 2:00 in the afternoon. With guests potentially skipping breakfast and lunch to leave more feasting room, she explained that, by mid-afternoon, "People are hungry and they're starting to circle the kitchen if you have a bunch of guests. You don't want to wait until it's nighttime."

Serving the meal this early carries several distinct advantages beyond just sating the hunger of skipping earlier meals. It leaves plenty of time for activities afterward — games, watching sports, and yes, even napping — without necessarily taking up the rest of the night. It creates the time for Thanksgiving to be more than just a big dinner.