The Store-Bought Items Martha Stewart Refuses To Serve To Guests

Martha Stewart's dessert stance is not held by every chef. Alex Guarnaschelli has offered tips on how to elevate your store-bought cookie dough and Ina Garten is openly a fan of Trader Joe's French apple tart. So, don't feel too bad if you don't make your own pies. Life can get busy, and sometimes, store-bought desserts are the only way your family and friends are going to get their coveted dessert.

Still, it's difficult not to see Stewart's point. While convenience desserts are a staple in many households, they are going to lack the same fresh-from-the-oven appeal that a homemade dessert offers. Those Marie Callender's pies that you buy frozen and pop in the oven might save your kitchen the mess and be tasty, but they may have ingredients in them — like palm oil — that you would never add if you baked them yourself. Baking your own pies and other desserts means you decide what types of sugars, fats, and fresh ingredients you use.

So, what do you do if Stewart is going to be a guest at your home for dinner? While it might not be a good idea to serve up store-bought desserts you think you can totally pass off as your own, you could bake her one of her preferred treats, which include her daughter's recipe for brown sugar chocolate chip cookies or a nice layer cake, preferably one with a layer of lemon filling.