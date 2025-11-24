Frank Sinatra's Favorite Salad To Order In NYC (And How To Replicate It At Home)

Frank Sinatra enjoyed several favorite dishes and drinks when dining out with friends. From Clams Posillipo to lemon ricotta cake, many of his best-loved meals hailed from Italy and had a rich quality and hearty character. However, Ol' Blue Eyes also valued the simple pleasures of a fresh green salad. Sinatra's favorite salad to order in NYC was a peppery arugula number from Patsy's Italian restaurant.

Perfect for balancing the full-bodied flavor of a heartier main, this leafy green salad was served very simply and featured a quick dressing made of olive oil and red wine vinegar. Shredded basil was also added to the mix to lend it an inviting aroma and freshness. While this dish used few ingredients, it was the clever combination of oil and acid that gave it a harmonious flavor and brightness.

Arugula has a polarizing bitter taste and spiciness due to the presence of chemical compounds called glucosinolates. Adding red wine vinegar to this earthy leaf suffuses the salad with a slight acidic tang and roundedness that offsets its harsh personality. Meanwhile, the olive oil that's whisked into the vinegar creates a complex fruity dressing that tempers the bitter vibe of the arugula. To recreate this salad at home, simply combine your olive oil and vinegar together with seasonings (a ratio of three parts oil to one part vinegar is the safest bet). Then, pour your vinaigrette over your arugula and basil moments before serving to prevent the leaves from getting soggy.