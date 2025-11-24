The Kitchen Spot You Forget To Clean That Definitely Needs Attention

Cleaning the kitchen seems pretty straightforward. Anything that is visible gets washed, scrubbed, or wiped down. However, if you aren't periodically cleaning the drawer that houses your eating utensils and other essential kitchen tools, well, that's gross. It's not a judgment; it's a fact. Food crumbs and spills happen, and they often end up in the drawer with the cutlery. While the prevailing school of thought says you should clean these drawers about twice a year, you may want to do so on a more regular basis.

Kitchen drawers can harbor all kinds of bacteria and even bugs. Regardless of whether you try your best to keep the drawers closed, meat juices, cookie crumbs, and spills you never realized happened can all find their way into them and into the tray that organizes your utensils. When it happens, it can lead to unsanitary conditions, cross-contamination, and a breeding ground for pests. Wiping them down and vacuuming them out is the remedy to this problem.