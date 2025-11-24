The Kitchen Spot You Forget To Clean That Definitely Needs Attention
Cleaning the kitchen seems pretty straightforward. Anything that is visible gets washed, scrubbed, or wiped down. However, if you aren't periodically cleaning the drawer that houses your eating utensils and other essential kitchen tools, well, that's gross. It's not a judgment; it's a fact. Food crumbs and spills happen, and they often end up in the drawer with the cutlery. While the prevailing school of thought says you should clean these drawers about twice a year, you may want to do so on a more regular basis.
Kitchen drawers can harbor all kinds of bacteria and even bugs. Regardless of whether you try your best to keep the drawers closed, meat juices, cookie crumbs, and spills you never realized happened can all find their way into them and into the tray that organizes your utensils. When it happens, it can lead to unsanitary conditions, cross-contamination, and a breeding ground for pests. Wiping them down and vacuuming them out is the remedy to this problem.
How to clean your utensil drawer
You may be wondering: how do you properly clean your silverware drawer? Believe it or not, degreasing is key when cleaning the kitchen and requires nothing more than soapy water, a sponge, a microfiber cloth, and a little elbow grease. Remove the organizer from the drawer and wipe it down. Then, remove the forks, spoons, and knives from the organizer and wash it with the soapy water and sponge. Rinse it off and dry it with the micro-cloth. If the drawer smells, try using vinegar to wipe it down and deodorize it.
How often do you need to clean your drawers? While every month is probably aspirational, every three to four months should be the minimum. Why? Dust, moisture, and debris from whatever you've cooked or made for breakfast, lunch, or dinner have probably made their way into your drawer with the very kitchen tools that you use to feed your pie hole. Take care of your storage areas, especially those that are not noticeable, and they will take care of you.