Degreasing Is Absolutely Key When It Comes To Cleaning Up The Kitchen

It's not just that degreasing will make your kitchen look better and feel less grimy; it's actually an essential move for health reasons. If you're disinfecting your kitchen without occasionally degreasing it, you might expose yourself to bacteria, which can become trapped and hide within the grease. Just spraying disinfectants on top of this stuff won't solve the issue because the grease protects it. It can escape later and cause some issues, so you should be sure to degrease those surfaces so this can't happen.

There are various ways to deep clean the collected grease in your kitchen; some are more intense than others. Make sure you wipe down all surfaces that are going to get cleaned before you start; that initial move will save time later and ensure your cleaning products can really get into the caked-on mess. The easiest is simply to buy a spray-on degreaser and wipe down all the surfaces with collected grime, like stove hoods, settings panels, and cupboards. There are other methods too, like using vapor to coat wider areas or immersing specific objects in cleaner (though this obviously does not work with an entire cabinet). You could even theoretically pressure-wash your whole kitchen, although that's likely to cause a pretty significant mess in its own right.