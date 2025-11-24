Guy Fieri Says This Is The Most Overrated Holiday Food
We get it, hot takes are what get attention. However, some hot takes go too far. In a recent post on the Food Network's Instagram account, Guy Fieri was asked multiple questions designed to get his opinions. His takes on questions like "real or fake tree?" (he prefers real but puts up a fake so he isn't wasting trees) and "guests 15 minutes early or 15 minutes late?" (late) are reasonable enough. However, his answer to "most overrated holiday food?" is more than hot — it's incendiary: "all the desserts, what is up with that?"
He doesn't specify, but he seems to be referring to the variety of desserts available after holiday meals. Still, we disagree. Fieri doubled down with "Do a great job on your appetizers. Do a fantastic job on your dinner, and then throw them a bar of chocolate." This from a man who sells holiday trash can dessert nachos on Goldbelly. As he talks about throwing your guests a bar of chocolate, he has a slight smile on his face, so we can only hope it was a joke!
Desserts to Prove Guy Fieri Wrong
Just in case he wasn't joking, this holiday season, have your guests walk away from your feast raving about the desserts to prove him wrong. Make sure the appetizers and dinner are amazing, but if everyone goes beyond the basic apple and pumpkin pie, we can collectively hope to change Guy Fieri's mind. You can start with some inspiration from other countries' holiday desserts. Add some Slovakian medové rezy to your sweet spread. These layered honey cakes, topped with chocolate frosting, are filled with custard and jam. They're delicious, and the honey-forward flavor fits right in with the pumpkins and apples.
For this spread, take your holiday pie recipes the extra mile and bake the best ones you can find. Pumpkin pie may be a necessity, so make it extra gourmet by blending pepitas into the crust. Add some elegance to the dessert table with a red wine-poached pear tart. Now's the time to dig deep and unearth those beloved family recipes that have been forgotten. If we all band together, we can show that dessert is the greatest part of the holiday meal!