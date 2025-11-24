Guy Fieri Says This Is The Most Overrated Holiday Food

We get it, hot takes are what get attention. However, some hot takes go too far. In a recent post on the Food Network's Instagram account, Guy Fieri was asked multiple questions designed to get his opinions. His takes on questions like "real or fake tree?" (he prefers real but puts up a fake so he isn't wasting trees) and "guests 15 minutes early or 15 minutes late?" (late) are reasonable enough. However, his answer to "most overrated holiday food?" is more than hot — it's incendiary: "all the desserts, what is up with that?"

He doesn't specify, but he seems to be referring to the variety of desserts available after holiday meals. Still, we disagree. Fieri doubled down with "Do a great job on your appetizers. Do a fantastic job on your dinner, and then throw them a bar of chocolate." This from a man who sells holiday trash can dessert nachos on Goldbelly. As he talks about throwing your guests a bar of chocolate, he has a slight smile on his face, so we can only hope it was a joke!