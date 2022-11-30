Guy Fieri Is Targeting Your Sweet Tooth With Holiday Trash Can Nachos

Food Network's Guy Fieri has a chaotically lovable personality that has helped him rise to fame through shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." And while most people know him for his hosting gig, he's also an expert in the kitchen.

Fieri has had several cooking shows through the years, including "Guy's Big Bite" and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," and he owns numerous restaurants around the United States. His hearty recipes are known for having plenty of flavor elements, which explains why his Trash Can Nachos have become one of his signature dishes — and they have a nearly-five star rating on Food Network.

A Fieri staple, the original Trash Can Nachos feature carne asada (skirt steak marinated with lime juice and garlic), plus plenty of fixings, including black beans, tomatoes, and red onion. Fieri also creates a cheese sauce, rather than using shredded cheese, which soaks the chips and ensures that every part of the nachos has plenty of cheese. Now, though, Fieri took the Trash Can Nachos in another direction; he's created a holiday version of the dish, and anyone with a sweet tooth will want to get their hands on it.