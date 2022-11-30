Guy Fieri Is Targeting Your Sweet Tooth With Holiday Trash Can Nachos
Food Network's Guy Fieri has a chaotically lovable personality that has helped him rise to fame through shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." And while most people know him for his hosting gig, he's also an expert in the kitchen.
Fieri has had several cooking shows through the years, including "Guy's Big Bite" and "Guy's Ranch Kitchen," and he owns numerous restaurants around the United States. His hearty recipes are known for having plenty of flavor elements, which explains why his Trash Can Nachos have become one of his signature dishes — and they have a nearly-five star rating on Food Network.
A Fieri staple, the original Trash Can Nachos feature carne asada (skirt steak marinated with lime juice and garlic), plus plenty of fixings, including black beans, tomatoes, and red onion. Fieri also creates a cheese sauce, rather than using shredded cheese, which soaks the chips and ensures that every part of the nachos has plenty of cheese. Now, though, Fieri took the Trash Can Nachos in another direction; he's created a holiday version of the dish, and anyone with a sweet tooth will want to get their hands on it.
Guy Fieri's holiday Trash Can Nachos
These nachos just might be the sweet treat you never knew you needed. Thanks to GoldBelly (and Guy Fieri), you can have a holiday Trash Can Nachos kit delivered to your door. It's not the first time Fieri has turned his nachos into dessert, and the holiday version has the signature trash can appearance, though it's made with totally different ingredients.
The base of these nachos are cannoli chips, which set the stage for the dessert-style toppings. Brownie pieces and M&Ms are paired with pretzels for both sweet and salty flavor, and crushed candy canes add a coolness. In place of the cheese, the kit comes with chocolate sauce, caramel, and mascarpone cream.
With more than 50 reviews on Gold Belly, the verdict is in: the holiday nachos are, in Fieri's words, a one-way ticket to Flavortown. The nachos have 4.9 stars out of five, with reviewers not only loving the flavor but also loving the experience of putting the dish together.