5 Of The Worst Grocery Chain Meat Departments You Should Skip

Surprisingly, for a store where shoppers can pick up plenty of steals, the biggest problem with Trader Joe's meat department is the prices. One of the reasons meat at T.J.'s is pricey is that the grocery store tends to package its food for smaller families. While this makes sense for the snacks and ready-made meals Trader Joe's is best known for, it doesn't work as well for, say, chicken thighs. The bulk-buy discounts we're used to for meat really bring the price down, and most households of one or two people would usually just freeze the excess. Even controlling for this, however, meat at T.J.'s is priced higher than the same products at other stores. In fact, CNBC found that 1 pound of chicken was $6.49 at Trader Joe's, while a pound of similar quality chicken cost $4.94 at Walmart.

On top of this, dark meat chicken is the same price as light meat chicken at T.J.'s, which is a red flag for pricing generally. Usually, dark meat has long been cheaper as it contains more fat and sinew and is therefore seen as harder to work with. In fact, this is an idea the poultry industry pushed in the '80s and '90s, when most dark meat was exported. Dark meat also has slightly more calories and cholesterol than white, so it has sometimes been painted as less healthy, although this is debatable.

TJ's does stock some specialty products, but you're likely to find them cheaper at another store. At the end of the day, if you do all of your shopping at Trader Joe's and don't eat a lot of meat, an additional trip to a better-value meat department might not be worth it. For real value shoppers, however, T.J.'s butcher's department is best avoided.