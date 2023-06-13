The 11 Grocery Stores With The Best Meat Departments, Ranked

In the olden days, people got their meat from dedicated butcher shops. However, making several stops while food shopping went out of style as our ever-expanding schedules and responsibilities began to take over. Supermarkets, which were a one-stop shop that made stocking up more efficient, quickly began to take over.

By the 1960s, supermarkets accounted for almost three-fourths of the food retail business, up from 35% just 10 years prior (via the Food Industry Association). As more folks flocked to supermarkets, businesses added meat departments to meet the demand for fresh beef, pork, and more. The convenience of meat departments nearly eliminated the need for local butcher shops. However, as time passed and modernization fell into place, not all meat departments served up the quality that a butcher shop once did.

Nearly every grocery store has some type of meat department. But what makes a meat department worth returning to these days? A noteworthy department will have a variety of products that look appealing, have high-quality cuts with certified labels, come at reasonable prices, and more. Look for these departments to set your next shopping experience apart. From smaller stores in only a few states to the best big-box stores, here are the ones we're most impressed with.