North Carolina's First Michelin-Star Restaurant Is 'Splurge-Worthy,' According To Yelp

There's nothing in the North Carolina dining scene quite like Counter-, a highly conceptual restaurant from chef Sam Hart, a former James Beard Award finalist. While the food is delicious, the restaurant seeks to be an immersive dining experience that guides diners through a quarterly tasting menu. And it's just been awarded North Carolina's first — and so far only — Michelin star.

At Counter-, Hart organizes the frequently changing menus around his wide-ranging interests. Yelp reviews indicate that previous themes have been almost impossibly wide-ranging, from curry to cinema, and from books to the RMS Titanic. As the courses change, so too does the lighting, music, and even artwork — an all-encompassing journey that the Michelin Guide said was in a class of its own. Online reviews largely agree.

A recent Yelp reviewer credited Counter- for "one of the most inspiring dining experiences of my life ... each course is an emotional note in a larger symphony, a tribute to North Carolina, to craft, to community. It's local cuisine elevated to performance art." It's consistently excellent, too. A 2024 review noted that "it is worth every penny." That reviewer called Counter- the closest thing Charlotte had to a Michelin-starred restaurant. And now it actually has one.