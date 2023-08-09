14 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Dumplings

Few foods hit the spot like dumplings do. These perfect packages of filling wrapped in dough have been a core part of food cultures around the world for thousands of years. Dumplings are thought to have originated in China during the Han Dynasty and were allegedly originally created by one enterprising chef in small, ear-shaped pouches as a means to cure frostbite affecting the ears of villagers, making a food that's existed to this day.

Dumplings later sprang up in other parts of the world, with the Ancient Romans including a recipe for pheasant dumplings in "Apicius," one of the earliest-known cookbooks. Over the years, countries developed their own styles of dumplings, and nowadays, there's a dizzying variety out there. From manti, a meat dumpling popular in Turkey and other countries in Central and West Asia, to Polish pierogi, to Italian ravioli, it's hard to move for these little bites of deliciousness.

And while these days, frozen potstickers are readily available, there are few things more satisfying to make in the kitchen. But dumplings are far from easy to make. They're fiddly to construct, require several different components to be just right, and are easy to overcook. So how do you avoid some key mistakes when making and cooking your dumplings? Let us help you out. ‌