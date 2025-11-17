I Tried The Target-Exclusive Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, And It's Wintery Bliss
While it's not at all a novelty for chains to get into the holidays with menu changes and additions, there are few who take it as seriously as Starbucks. The ubiquitous café is something of an epicenter for festive food and drink, where even the annual release of its red cups is considered a big day by eager fans. Of course, this year is no different, and the brand has already put forth some truly impressive seasonal beverages and treats, including its Eggnog Latte and Eggnog Cold Foam. But if you're planning on making a gift shopping run to Target sometime soon, you'll be able to try Starbucks' latest brand-new holiday offering: the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
There's no denying that the combination of chocolate and mint is a hallmark flavor profile for the holiday season. And by offering up a special item that's essentially a non-coffee-based winter milkshake, it's clear the beverage will find some immediate fans. But how does it stack up compared to the other treats currently on offer?
I was lucky enough to get invited to a Starbucks Reserve location in Manhattan a few weeks ago for an early sampling of this year's brand-new products. And while I was initially skeptical about this frosty beverage, I was pleasantly surprised by what was actually served to me. Here's how it all went down.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is the Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate?
While it's most certainly a coffee chain, part of Starbucks' appeal to many customers is that java-based beverages are far from the only option on the menu. This year, the chain is leaning into this segment by launching a special treat that specifically caters to Target shoppers with the Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
As you might imagine, the drink itself is a creme Frappuccino base that's made with a blend of mocha sauce, ice, and milk. When making it, baristas pour the blended drink on top of a dollop of peppermint whipped cream at the bottom of the cup. They then top it with the same minty whipped cream before shaking on some red and green sugar sprinkles to liven everything up.
However, don't run down to your local Starbucks location when you're craving one of these limited-run drinks. That's because they're exclusive to Starbucks located in Target stores nationwide, which is admittedly convenient for anyone who wants a treat while perusing the aisles. There's also good news for Target Circle 360 members, who will be able to order the drink a day ahead of the general public on November 17, 2025. The following day, it will then be available to all shoppers for the remainder of the holiday season.
Tasting: the Target-Exclusive Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate
As I previously mentioned, I came into this tasting with apprehension about the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate. For as long as I can remember, I've never been a fan of mint-flavored desserts, finding that they often felt similar to eating candy too quickly after having brushed my teeth. But when the samples arrived at the table, I have to say that I was immediately intrigued, with the festive green and red sprinkles catching my eye atop an enticing mountain of whipped cream.
It didn't take too long after my first sip to realize my fears had been entirely misplaced. This wasn't the blended-up York Peppermint Pattie I was fearing it would be. Rather, a rich, chocolatey flavor hit my palate first before an oh-so-subtle hint of cooling peppermint worked its way through. I realized immediately that choosing to flavor the whipped cream instead of the Frappuccino base itself was a much more delicate way of incorporating an ingredient that very often becomes overpowering.
As with anything branded as "hot chocolate," I had also been initially concerned about the drink being cloying like a milkshake. This also wasn't the case: The dark chocolate flavors help everything appear in balance. The drink also got better with each sip, as the flavored whipped cream worked its way further into the blended portion from above and below. It was actually hard not to finish my entire sample, similar to the Miso Caramel Hot Chocolate I also tried that morning.
Final thoughts
While it's not the most audacious or inventive beverage, the festive simplicity of the Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate makes it a standout among the chain's seasonal offerings. The beverage takes a classic flavor that has been worked to death in the past and revives it in such a successful way; it's proof that there's always room for improvement out there.
The fact that this drink is exclusive to Starbucks locations in Target stores also makes this a uniquely appropriate beverage. I can absolutely picture myself sipping on one while picking up stocking stuffers and looking for decorations. Ultimately, it's not the saccharine confectionery beverage I was expecting it to be, which is refreshing in a season dominated by excess in its traditional foods and drinks. After all, if it can turn a mint dessert skeptic such as myself into a believer, it's hard to imagine there are many people out there who won't enjoy this drink.