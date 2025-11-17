I Tried The Target-Exclusive Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, And It's Wintery Bliss

While it's not at all a novelty for chains to get into the holidays with menu changes and additions, there are few who take it as seriously as Starbucks. The ubiquitous café is something of an epicenter for festive food and drink, where even the annual release of its red cups is considered a big day by eager fans. Of course, this year is no different, and the brand has already put forth some truly impressive seasonal beverages and treats, including its Eggnog Latte and Eggnog Cold Foam. But if you're planning on making a gift shopping run to Target sometime soon, you'll be able to try Starbucks' latest brand-new holiday offering: the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

There's no denying that the combination of chocolate and mint is a hallmark flavor profile for the holiday season. And by offering up a special item that's essentially a non-coffee-based winter milkshake, it's clear the beverage will find some immediate fans. But how does it stack up compared to the other treats currently on offer?

I was lucky enough to get invited to a Starbucks Reserve location in Manhattan a few weeks ago for an early sampling of this year's brand-new products. And while I was initially skeptical about this frosty beverage, I was pleasantly surprised by what was actually served to me. Here's how it all went down.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.