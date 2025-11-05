Review: Starbucks' New Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread And Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate Are Not-To-Be-Missed Treats
Even if your coffee ordering routine feels relatively static, there's something about the holiday season that makes springing for something a special little treat not only feel appropriate but encouraged. Arguably, no coffee chain takes this more seriously than Starbucks, where even the annual release of its holiday-themed red cups is a hotly anticipated event for regulars.
This year, the company is going even further with the addition of two brand new items designed for its menu at Starbucks Reserve locations: the Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread. And whether or not you typically pick up baked goods or indulge in non-caffeinated drinks during your visits, these latest additions might provide all the inspiration you need to break out of your typical ordering habits.
Recently, I was invited to a Starbucks Reserve location in Manhattan — at the base of the Empire State Building, no less — to sample the chain's latest offerings that would be hitting stores in the run-up to the holidays. As someone who typically uses a Starbucks run to grab a no-frills black iced coffee as a pick-me-up, I was excited to see how the specialized stores were making their menus more festive this year, and did not leave disappointed in the results. Here's what you can look forward to when you order your own.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are the Starbucks Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread and Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate?
If a nice, warm beverage is your preferred way to cheer yourself up in the afternoon, the addition of the Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa to the Starbucks Reserve holiday menu will come as some seriously good news. The beverage is typically served in a Gibraltar glass as one half of the specialty store's Hot Cocoa Duo Flight, alongside the perennially adored peppermint hot cocoa, although it can also be purchased individually. The new drink is still made with a base of high-quality 70% cacao chocolate that's melted to create rich, velvety ganache.
Along with the cacao, the new drink is also made with steamed milk and a rich dark caramel miso sauce, and topped with a miso cold foam. It's then dusted with brown sanding sugar and a sprinkle of edible glitter flakes, creating an eye-catching sparkle effect.
The brand new Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread will also come as welcome news to anyone who is a fan of the already impressive bakery lineup at Starbucks Reserve locations. While it's technically not a part of the holiday menu, it's still right at home among the other treats, baked with a cinnamon swirl, topped with granulated crystal sugar, and typically designed with three quadrants that can be pulled apart to eat bit by bit.
Availability
Ready to start indulging your holiday cravings? The good news is that the Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa will be available for purchase starting on Nov. 6, 2025, when stores open. It will be packaged as part of the Hot Cocoa Duo Flight, but you'll still be able to order it as an individual drink. However, don't expect to be able to pick this up at your corner cafe: These drinks will only be available at Starbucks Reserve in the U.S., which operates locations in New York City (with one in the Empire State Building and the others in Manhattan's Meatpacking District) and one location in Chicago (on the Magnificent Mile). And as part of the holiday menu, this item will phase out when the season comes to an end.
The Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread will also only be available at Starbucks Reserve locations starting on Nov. 6, 2025. But while they may be debuting alongside the holiday menu, these baked treats won't be departing with the season. That's because the company has added them to the permanent menu at Starbucks Reserve locations. Cinnamon lovers rejoice!
Tasting
When it came time to actually taste the new items, I had already convinced myself in advance that the Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa had the highest risk/reward potential based on its advertised ingredients alone. I couldn't help but appreciate the presentation — slightly audacious yet undeniably appealing, with flecks of gold catching the eye. I was equally thrilled after taking my first sip to find that the beverage was truly well-made and every bit as rich and inviting as I had hoped.
While still noticeable, the caramel was far from cloying, providing the perfect contrast to the umami brought by the miso and the cold foam topping, helping to bring everything together with a creamy base. What I had expected to be a relatively salty-sweet bomb proved itself to be a truly well-balanced beverage. Not only did I have trouble not finishing my entire sample, but colleagues also attending the tasting said they would probably come back and order the smaller-sized serving in doubles just to experience it again.
I had a similar experience with the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, which looked appetizing alongside the hot cocoa. Roughly the size of a small fist, I was originally worried it would be a gloopy, decadently condensed version of a cinnamon roll. Instead, cinnamon punched through a mellow sweetness and wispy brioche-like bread that was perfectly moist on the inside and lightly bronzed on the outside. Ultimately, it ended up being the kind of comforting treat or dessert I could happily finish.
Final thoughts
Most years, the holiday season represents the one time I'll be willing to stray from my typical order of black coffee at Starbucks to enjoy some of the festive flavors on offer. The Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread and Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa that are joining the menu at Starbucks Reserve locations this year are certainly no exception to this.
While many will use this time of year as an excuse to be over the top with flavors, sweetness, and overall decadence, both of these items showed remarkable restraint and balance. Even as someone who rarely develops a sweet tooth, I found myself already making mental plans to come back and order each of them again (especially since the hot cocoa won't be around forever). In many ways, both felt like they wouldn't be out of place any time of year, thanks to how balanced and satisfying they were. I'm chalking this one up as yet another win for the Starbucks brand.