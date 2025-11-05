Review: Starbucks' New Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread And Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate Are Not-To-Be-Missed Treats

Even if your coffee ordering routine feels relatively static, there's something about the holiday season that makes springing for something a special little treat not only feel appropriate but encouraged. Arguably, no coffee chain takes this more seriously than Starbucks, where even the annual release of its holiday-themed red cups is a hotly anticipated event for regulars.

This year, the company is going even further with the addition of two brand new items designed for its menu at Starbucks Reserve locations: the Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread. And whether or not you typically pick up baked goods or indulge in non-caffeinated drinks during your visits, these latest additions might provide all the inspiration you need to break out of your typical ordering habits.

Recently, I was invited to a Starbucks Reserve location in Manhattan — at the base of the Empire State Building, no less — to sample the chain's latest offerings that would be hitting stores in the run-up to the holidays. As someone who typically uses a Starbucks run to grab a no-frills black iced coffee as a pick-me-up, I was excited to see how the specialized stores were making their menus more festive this year, and did not leave disappointed in the results. Here's what you can look forward to when you order your own.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.