Starbucks' Beloved Red Cups Are Back With 4 Festive New Designs
'Tis the season! As of November 2, you can officially enjoy a wide range of festive Starbucks drinks in brand-new holiday cups. Starbucks is famous for its "red cups" with different designs that celebrate the jolly season ahead. Coffee lovers and tea drinkers alike can find something sweet and festive to enjoy from the chain's iconic holiday menu. Starbucks' winter menu was reportedly leaked back in September, but now it is confirmed with certainty via a Starbucks press release that there will be four new holiday cup designs (plus a bonus cold cup variation), two new holiday drinks, as well as multiple returning favorite sips and baked goods.
In addition to fan-favorite returners like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, two new players have entered the arena: an Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai for those who need their drinks cold even on the chilliest days of the year), and a new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. This upscale drink will only be available in select stores that serve the unique blend of olive oil and coffee. Holiday treats like the Cranberry Bliss Bar and the Gingerbread Loaf will also be making their way to stores starting November 2. But the real star of the show is the unveiling of Starbucks' new cup designs, which have a bright, bold, almost cartoon-like holiday whimsy.
This inspiration for this year's holiday cups is seriously heart-warming
The four new designs on Starbucks' holiday cups are colorful and abstract; it almost looks like the designs could dance right off the cardboard. The designers for these Instagrammable cups took inspiration from recent fashion and design trends that feature bold patterns and vivid, multicolored fabrics. On a blog post on the company's website, Starbucks' creative director Kristy Cameron explains, "This year's holiday theme is 'Share the Joy.'" When you order a hot drink this holiday season, you could receive one of the four 2023 red cup designs: party plaid, peppermint swirl, ribbon spool, or bauble wrap. Fans of iced drinks may also be able to secure a "frosted" version of the bauble design.
Seasonal cups at Starbucks first made their appearance in 1997, depicting traditional Christmastime imagery and designs. Back in 2015, Starbucks was accused of "waging a war on Christmas" because of its choice to opt for a more minimalist red cup in an attempt to include other cultures and holiday celebrations. While it took a minute for some Starbucks fans to simmer down after the debacle, each year Starbucks continues to impress with abstract, meaningful designs. The cups help remind customers to stop and admire the small details that make the holiday season special, like the style of a cup or the first taste of a festive beverage.