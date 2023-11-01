Starbucks' Beloved Red Cups Are Back With 4 Festive New Designs

'Tis the season! As of November 2, you can officially enjoy a wide range of festive Starbucks drinks in brand-new holiday cups. Starbucks is famous for its "red cups" with different designs that celebrate the jolly season ahead. Coffee lovers and tea drinkers alike can find something sweet and festive to enjoy from the chain's iconic holiday menu. Starbucks' winter menu was reportedly leaked back in September, but now it is confirmed with certainty via a Starbucks press release that there will be four new holiday cup designs (plus a bonus cold cup variation), two new holiday drinks, as well as multiple returning favorite sips and baked goods.

In addition to fan-favorite returners like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, two new players have entered the arena: an Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai for those who need their drinks cold even on the chilliest days of the year), and a new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. This upscale drink will only be available in select stores that serve the unique blend of olive oil and coffee. Holiday treats like the Cranberry Bliss Bar and the Gingerbread Loaf will also be making their way to stores starting November 2. But the real star of the show is the unveiling of Starbucks' new cup designs, which have a bright, bold, almost cartoon-like holiday whimsy.