Review: Starbucks Eggnog Latte And Eggnog Cold Foam Are Seasonal Bliss In A Cup

To say that the holidays are a big deal at Starbucks is something of an understatement. Each year, the coffee chain becomes a bastion of seasonal charm with the return of special drinks and festive snacks that all seem to perfectly capture that cozy, inviting feeling we crave. Even the annual release of the iconic red Starbucks cups is a milestone event unto itself. But while you can always count on the company to bring back its biggest fan favorites and best sellers, Starbucks also changes up its offerings with new (and updated) items—which this year includes its Eggnog Latte and Eggnog Cold Foam.

Aside from appealing to fans of hot and cold coffee drinks alike, both of these new offerings incorporate flavors from one of the most identifiable holiday season beverages out there. For those who might not be big on peppermint or baked-good-themed drinks that also join the menu this time of year, this addition could be a major win.

Not long ago, I was invited to a Starbucks Reserve location, at the base of Manhattan's Empire State Building, to be one of the lucky first few to try these seasonal additions. With a nor'easter pounding the city and drenching me on my walk in, I found it amazing how quickly these beverages made me forget all about the wind and rain I had just trudged through. Here's everything you need to know.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.