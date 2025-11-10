Review: Starbucks Eggnog Latte And Eggnog Cold Foam Are Seasonal Bliss In A Cup
To say that the holidays are a big deal at Starbucks is something of an understatement. Each year, the coffee chain becomes a bastion of seasonal charm with the return of special drinks and festive snacks that all seem to perfectly capture that cozy, inviting feeling we crave. Even the annual release of the iconic red Starbucks cups is a milestone event unto itself. But while you can always count on the company to bring back its biggest fan favorites and best sellers, Starbucks also changes up its offerings with new (and updated) items—which this year includes its Eggnog Latte and Eggnog Cold Foam.
Aside from appealing to fans of hot and cold coffee drinks alike, both of these new offerings incorporate flavors from one of the most identifiable holiday season beverages out there. For those who might not be big on peppermint or baked-good-themed drinks that also join the menu this time of year, this addition could be a major win.
Not long ago, I was invited to a Starbucks Reserve location, at the base of Manhattan's Empire State Building, to be one of the lucky first few to try these seasonal additions. With a nor'easter pounding the city and drenching me on my walk in, I found it amazing how quickly these beverages made me forget all about the wind and rain I had just trudged through. Here's everything you need to know.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Availability & pricing
No matter what your typical Starbucks order is, there's a good chance anyone looking for a little boost in holiday spirit will gravitate toward the Eggnog Latte. And if you swear you can remember sipping on one of these at some point in the past, your mind isn't playing tricks on you: A different version of the drink was previously part of the holiday menu, but was retired following the 2020 holiday season. By the time you're reading this, the frothy hot beverage will be available at Starbucks locations nationwide for the remainder of the holiday season.
If you live in a warm climate or simply prefer your coffee iced all year round, the Eggnog Cold Foam is a new holiday option for you. The popular frothy topper is also live on the menu as of Nov. 10, 2025, and can be added to iced beverages at locations nationwide, to give them a creamier feel. Just don't get too excited if you've already made the switch to Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam: This add-on is only available in its traditional dairy format. Still, you can add it to your cold drink of choice for $1.25 at checkout.
Tasting: Starbucks Eggnog Latte
There are few holiday beverages that can make me quite as happy as eggnog. So when I walked into the tasting soaking wet from the brutal rainstorm outside, to the tantalizing smell of nutmeg, cinnamon, and spices filling the air, my dampened and dour mood immediately perked up. My colleagues, who were also in attendance, agreed that it was one of the more enticing aromas they've picked up on from a coffee drink — which, I suppose, is saying a lot for Starbucks.
The drink itself is nicely presented, with a dusting of nutmeg and spices on top of its beige, foamy head. Of course, one sip revealed these spices were beautifully present in the drink without being overpowering or headache-inducing. While most people have come to expect anything eggnog-y to have a decadently thick, gloopy texture similar to melted ice cream, likely because of the unimpressive store-bought options on the market rather than homemade eggnog. This was anything but. Instead of a chewy or sludgy mouthfeel, it was silky and pleasing.
Perhaps most importantly, the drink wasn't anywhere near as overly sweet as I had feared it might be. It also didn't have the richness of drinking a glass of half-and-half, which is important for an avowed black coffee drinker such as myself. The levels of nutmeg and cinnamon helped create the kind of comforting sip I was looking for all along.
Tasting: Eggnog Cold Foam
Fans of Starbucks Cold Foam know this add-on can be a great way to get that silky creaminess you might want in a beverage without committing to a fully loaded latte. As a near year-round black iced coffee drinker myself, I was most intrigued by the possibility of this becoming my go-to order when I sat down at the tasting. Fortunately, I was pleasantly surprised by what I found.
The spiced eggnog flavors in this version were far more delicate than in the full-throated latte version, but that's not to say it's like sipping on a cloud: There are still very much perceptible notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cream that come through. It's also far less sweet than you might expect from a holiday add-on, which is clearly a great way to work in this seasonal flavor if you don't want anything cloying or over the top.
I noticed that as wisps of the Eggnog Cold Foam began to inevitably sink down into the black cold brew below, each sip became more enjoyable. The subtle hints of the spice worked beautifully with the dark, roasty flavors, while the creaminess helped create a velvety mouthfeel. All told, it felt like a restrained but still pleasing way to get those holiday flavors without being overwhelmed.
Final thoughts
I usually struggle to find my niche among the confectionery sweet and spicy options when holiday menus arrive. But this year, I'm happy to report that even as an avowed black coffee drinker, the Eggnog Latte and Eggnog Cold Foam both give me a reason to head back into Starbucks for a festive treat.
As someone who prides himself on his homemade eggnog recipe, it makes me happy to know that I'll be able to easily walk into a cafe and get a hot beverage as comforting and true to the classic flavor profile of the iconic seasonal cocktail as this iteration is. And even if I'm just going for my morning or afternoon coffee, the Eggnog Cold Foam provides one of the easiest ways to slip a little bit of that holiday vibe into my routine. Like the other items I was able to sample from the Starbucks seasonal menu (especially its not-to-be-missed Caramel Miso Hot Chocolate), it's clear that the company knows how to develop delicious flavors without resorting to extremes. I'm looking forward to treating myself to each of these over the rest of the holidays.