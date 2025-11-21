Ayesha Curry's Holiday Pound Cake Features An Unlikely Ingredient

It's always the simplest recipes that have the most room to play. Pound cakes were originally as simple as you can get; it was just 1 pound each of butter, eggs, sugar, and flour. Now that the majority of people can read and write, an old British recipe built around how easily it can be passed by word of mouth is no longer needed, causing pound cakes to evolve. Celebrity Chef Ayesha Curry, who is no stranger to adding unexpected ingredients to classic dishes, has an ingredient British peasants in the 1700s most likely had never even heard of: bitters.

Chef Curry recently shared her recipe with Us Weekly. Her twist involves adding half a teaspoon of bitters, such as Angostura, into her lemon glaze and then another teaspoon of the intense flavor into her batter. Bitters are an alcohol-based extract, and they bring an added complexity to a simple dessert. According to Curry, the resulting cake has a short lifespan in her home.