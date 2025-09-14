The History Of Pound Cake & The Simple Recipe It Was Named After

While new recipes spring up every day, especially on the internet, some recipes are so tried and true that they're still floating around hundreds of years later. This goes especially for simple recipes with few ingredients; when something is easy to make and doesn't require a lot of materials, it's spread around easily, meaning there's much more of a chance of someone recording it so it remains culturally known and relevant. This is the case for pound cake, a baked good that's been around since the 1700s and never truly gone out of fashion.

The pound cake is thought to have originated in Britain sometime in the early 1700s, though its exact creation has been lost to history. The first published recipe, however, came out in 1747 and was published in "The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy" by Hannah Glasse. The original recipe was very simple; it involved using a pound each of flour, sugar, butter, and eggs, hence its name. Given that much of the population was illiterate at the time, this simple recipe was easy to remember and wouldn't have to be written down. It was also used in Christian celebrations, namely the Twelfth Night.

We know the pound cake came to America sometime in the 18th century, as Amelia Simmons put a pound cake recipe in her 1796 cookbook, "American Cookery." This was the first cookbook to be published in the U.S., meaning that pound cake is not just a piece of British history, but a piece of American history as well.