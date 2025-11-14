Sam's Club Is Selling Easy Bake Ovens For Just $35

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam's Club has started carrying every home baker's favorite nostalgic childhood toy, the Easy-Bake Oven. The model the warehouse store carries is the same one that has been available in Walmart stores since 2021 — the Easy-Bake Ultimate — but at Sam's Club, it only costs $34.98, about $10 less than the superstore's $44.42 price tag. If you need some baking help this Thanksgiving, this item probably won't be your answer. However, if you have a little baker in the house who might want to follow in the footsteps of another long-time Easy-Bake Oven fan, Bobby Flay, then this is great news!

The @samsclublovers Instagram account first spotted this find on November 8. Their post's caption read, "I used to have an Easy-Bake Oven as a kid, so seeing them back makes me so happy!" Sam's Club is selling the Walmart version of the toy, which is covered in fun, baking-themed doodles. The only control is an on-off switch — there's no temperature to set or timer attached. It also comes with a spatula tool to transport the goodie-filled pan into and out of the oven. There are no mixes included, so if you don't want to buy them separately, you could always try combining some regular cake mix with a bit of milk (if you're a chocolate fan, Duncan Hines came out on top in our ranking of store-bought chocolate cake mixes).