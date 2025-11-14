Sam's Club Is Selling Easy Bake Ovens For Just $35
Sam's Club has started carrying every home baker's favorite nostalgic childhood toy, the Easy-Bake Oven. The model the warehouse store carries is the same one that has been available in Walmart stores since 2021 — the Easy-Bake Ultimate — but at Sam's Club, it only costs $34.98, about $10 less than the superstore's $44.42 price tag. If you need some baking help this Thanksgiving, this item probably won't be your answer. However, if you have a little baker in the house who might want to follow in the footsteps of another long-time Easy-Bake Oven fan, Bobby Flay, then this is great news!
The @samsclublovers Instagram account first spotted this find on November 8. Their post's caption read, "I used to have an Easy-Bake Oven as a kid, so seeing them back makes me so happy!" Sam's Club is selling the Walmart version of the toy, which is covered in fun, baking-themed doodles. The only control is an on-off switch — there's no temperature to set or timer attached. It also comes with a spatula tool to transport the goodie-filled pan into and out of the oven. There are no mixes included, so if you don't want to buy them separately, you could always try combining some regular cake mix with a bit of milk (if you're a chocolate fan, Duncan Hines came out on top in our ranking of store-bought chocolate cake mixes).
Is this your childhood Easy-Bake Oven?
Don't expect this to be the exact same toy you played with in your childhood. After all, Easy-Bake Ovens have gone through many changes over the years. If you grew up using one of the pre-2011 versions, the model sold at Sam's Club has one big difference in how it bakes. Thanks to the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, the company phased out the 100-watt incandescent bulbs the oven used to use, and these versions are no longer in production. The updated children's appliance uses a conventional heating element and can now reach temperatures up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Some versions used this mechanism before 2011, but after that year, all models ditched the bulb.
Additionally, the days of Easy-Bake Ovens that open and close are long gone. Modern versions of the toy now feature a slot where you can slide the pan in and out. This slot is smaller than it used to be — the toy was recalled in 2007 after a child's hand got stuck in the heating element. Fortunately, today's model is safer for Easy-Bake enthusiasts.