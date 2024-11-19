The Children's Toy We Can Thank For Bobby Flay's Career

The show "Beat Bobby Flay" may never have happened if its namesake's culinary imagination wasn't sparked by a beloved children's toy: Hasbro's Easy-Bake Oven. Count this among the five things you didn't know about Bobby Flay. The Iron Chef shared with Today that his intrigue with this toy started when he was really young. Flay said, "I think I was like 5 or 6. I was watching the commercials during cartoons and after school specials and stuff like that. And I could not believe that you could actually bake a cake from a light bulb. I needed to see it for myself. I asked for an Easy-Bake Oven and my parents got it for me."

This toy set everything in motion for the celebrity chef. He started watching Julia Child and "The Galloping Gourmet," and eventually joined his mom in the kitchen where his love of ingredients and recipes grew. If you are unfamiliar, the Easy-Bake Oven looked like a mini-oven with a slot to insert a mini pan of cake mix that would cook by the heat of a light bulb that could reach a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit.