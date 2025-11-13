Crumbl's Thanksgiving Week Lineup Features 7 Sweet Pies
When Thanksgiving rolls around each year, turkey is likely the star of the show for many diners. For others, that honor goes to the amazing desserts. Crumbl is getting in on that sweet action with some desserts of its own, but they're not the cookies for which the bakery is so well-known. Instead, customers can get their Thanksgiving pies at Crumbl and choose from seven flavors, as advertised on the brand's website.
When Crumbl's Thanksgiving lineup leaked last year, we were a little confused that cookies weren't the main event. This year, we're not as surprised, but we are thrilled that the bakery is continuing to serve up slices of nostalgia for the holiday. New to the 2025 pie lineup will be a Pumpkin Cream Pie and a unique Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie made with Oreos and Reese's. And, if you're looking for more desserts to serve for Thanksgiving that aren't pumpkin pie, you could choose from five previous pie flavors: Biscoff, Raspberry Cream, Cookies & Cream, Brookie, and French Silk.
When and how to get your Thanksgiving Crumbl pies
Crumbl's Thanksgiving pies are freshly baked in its locally owned bakeries. "There's something special about pie that brings people together," Crumbl co-founder and CEO Jason McGowan said in a press release. "It's nostalgic, it's comforting, and it always disappears first. We're excited to share a taste of that tradition, the Crumbl way."
These Thanksgiving desserts will only be available for a very limited time: November 23 to 27, 2025. Fortunately, you can preorder your pies ahead of time to ensure that you can get the flavors you want before the bakeries close on Thanksgiving Day. You can place your preorder through the Crumbl website or on the app now.
When selecting your pie flavors, you'll have the option to choose personal 2-inch pies or larger 5-inch pies so that you can share the love with your friends and family. Now, you can prep your Thanksgiving dessert ahead of time without having to break out the baking utensils.