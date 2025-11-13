Crumbl's Thanksgiving Week Lineup Features 7 Sweet Pies

When Thanksgiving rolls around each year, turkey is likely the star of the show for many diners. For others, that honor goes to the amazing desserts. Crumbl is getting in on that sweet action with some desserts of its own, but they're not the cookies for which the bakery is so well-known. Instead, customers can get their Thanksgiving pies at Crumbl and choose from seven flavors, as advertised on the brand's website.

When Crumbl's Thanksgiving lineup leaked last year, we were a little confused that cookies weren't the main event. This year, we're not as surprised, but we are thrilled that the bakery is continuing to serve up slices of nostalgia for the holiday. New to the 2025 pie lineup will be a Pumpkin Cream Pie and a unique Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie made with Oreos and Reese's. And, if you're looking for more desserts to serve for Thanksgiving that aren't pumpkin pie, you could choose from five previous pie flavors: Biscoff, Raspberry Cream, Cookies & Cream, Brookie, and French Silk.