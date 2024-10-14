Crumbl's Thanksgiving Lineup Just Leaked, And We're Totally Confused
Crumbl has earned a vast and loyal following for its giant cookies, partly because they're delicious, and partly because the available flavors change each and every Monday. Visiting your local store or checking Crumbl's website or app to see what new flavors are available is the best part for some, including this writer.
That also means a weird week of cookie options can unsettle the stomachs of Crumbl's most ardent supporters. Or, in the case of this year's now-leaked Thanksgiving week lineup, a weird week of pies instead of cookies. That's right, the place famous for cookies won't have a single cookie for Thanksgiving.
Instead, it will bring back the Crumbl Thanksgiving week tradition of pumpkin pie but in actual pie form instead of a cookie. There's also the returning key lime pie, and four completely new recipes: Triple berry pie, apple pie, brookie pie (a portmanteau of brownie and cookie), and cookies and cream pie.
The internet reacts to Crumbl's leaked Thanksgiving lineup
As you might expect, reactions across the internet were... vibrant. Even the title of the post on Reddit leaking the lineup was intense, with the body of the post wondering if Crumbl has lost their minds, daring to put out zero cookies for a whole week. Others quickly noted that Crumbl has put out cookie versions of each of these pies before, and wondered why the chain didn't put them out again, to which others promptly theorized Crumbl can add an upcharge to them, as it occasionally does for more involved recipes. Business is business, after all.
Not everyone had a problem with the concept though. One Redditor had an intriguing, salient point when saying it's "kind of a cool idea if someone wants to bring mini pies for Thanksgiving dinner with the family." Another reiterated the coolness of the concept, going on to say "god forbid they do one crazy idea during the holidays." But perhaps the most insightful comment made by the internet, and wondered aloud myself for good measure: "No pecan pie is crazy."