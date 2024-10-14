Crumbl's Thanksgiving Lineup Just Leaked, And We're Totally Confused

Crumbl has earned a vast and loyal following for its giant cookies, partly because they're delicious, and partly because the available flavors change each and every Monday. Visiting your local store or checking Crumbl's website or app to see what new flavors are available is the best part for some, including this writer.

That also means a weird week of cookie options can unsettle the stomachs of Crumbl's most ardent supporters. Or, in the case of this year's now-leaked Thanksgiving week lineup, a weird week of pies instead of cookies. That's right, the place famous for cookies won't have a single cookie for Thanksgiving.

Instead, it will bring back the Crumbl Thanksgiving week tradition of pumpkin pie but in actual pie form instead of a cookie. There's also the returning key lime pie, and four completely new recipes: Triple berry pie, apple pie, brookie pie (a portmanteau of brownie and cookie), and cookies and cream pie.