The Classic Thanksgiving Dessert You Can Prep Ahead (And How)

Some pies can be fully assembled beforehand and kept in the freezer until it's time to bake to get even more work out of the way ahead of time. Ross says, "Double-crust fruit pies (where the fruit is sandwiched between two disks of flaky pie dough) do very well with this method." This includes some of the most beloved holiday pies, such as a perfect apple pie.

To do this, assemble the pie as you normally would: Place the bottom crust layer in the pan, add the fruit filling, then top it off with the second crust layer. Pop the pie in the freezer after covering it with plenty of plastic wrap. Ross suggests adding a layer of parchment paper between the first crust layer and the pan so that, after the pie has frozen solid, you can pop it out of the pan and store it in a zip-top bag.

When it comes time to bake the pie, Ross says to make sure not to thaw it. Just place it back into the pie pan and set your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. "Bake for about 20-25 minutes, and then reduce the heat to 375 [Fahrenheit] and bake for another 50 minutes, or until the crust is golden and there are juices bubbling up from the vents."