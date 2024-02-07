Take Your Next Cake To Gourmet Status With A Crème Brûlée Topping

The name "crème brûlée" rolls off your tongue almost as nicely as the creamy custard slides off the spoon into your mouth. Nothing screams "fancy" quite like this sweet French custard with a mouthwatering caramelized sugar topping. The only thing more elegant than crème brûlée itself just might be a crème brûlée cake. To elevate your next layer cake, try making it with a brûléed topping that both looks and tastes amazing.

A crème brûlée-inspired topping can seriously amp up the elegance of a plain cake. Whether it's for a birthday, wedding, baby shower, anniversary, or any other occasion, the stunning visual effect and delicious sugary taste will impress your friends and family with its gourmet quality. Traditional crème brûlée is fairly simple to make, consisting mainly of sugar, eggs, cream, and vanilla, and that signature browned sugar topping. Adding that tasty caramelized sugar shell on top of a cake creates a satisfying crunch in contrast to the soft crumb and frosting.

To pull this off, all you have to do is memorize the rotation technique to properly torch crème brûlée, as well as follow a few assembly tips to make the most show-stopping cake possible.