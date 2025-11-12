Aldi Vs Costco: Which Store Is The Best For Thanksgiving Shopping?
Anyone who has hosted Thanksgiving knows that shopping for the holidays can be chaotic and time-consuming, so choosing the right place to shop can make a big difference in your holiday prep. While the holidays should be a time for family, fun, and gratitude, for many Americans, it's also a time to watch their spending. With grocery prices on the rise, shoppers are turning to budget-friendly retailers like Costco and Aldi to find the best deals for their holiday feast. Choosing the best store depends on your circumstances and what is most important to you. Are you hosting a small gathering or a larger party? Is getting the best deal the top priority, or is finding the highest-quality ingredients more important?
There are benefits and drawbacks to shopping at both Costco and Aldi for the holidays. From meal kits and pumpkin pies to appetizers and decor, each store brings something different to the holiday table. We put Costco and Aldi head-to-head and broke down the holiday offerings from each of them to help make your Thanksgiving shopping decisions a little easier this year.
Thanksgiving feasts for under $50
Millions of Americans are feeling the economic strain of rising grocery prices, so as the Holidays loom, they are looking for cost-conscious Thanksgiving deals. Many grocery stores are responding with Thanksgiving meal bundles, which offer an affordable and convenient way for American families to enjoy a Holiday meal without going over budget. The Aldi Thanksgiving feast feeds 10 people for only $40 and comes with 21 ingredients, including a whole turkey, stuffing, potatoes and sweet potatoes, Hawaiian sweet rolls, and other Thanksgiving staples. Costco's meal feeds eight people for $42 and is a more simplified version, offering a pre-seasoned turkey with stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
Some argue that the Costco meal kit isn't nearly enough to feed eight people. One critical Facebook comment said, "What 8 people are you feeding? That's maybe 3 people lol" while others explained that the meal was enough to serve their family of four with leftovers to spare. The main difference between the meals is that Costco's version is more or less prepared to serve, whereas Aldi's version comes with the ingredients that you will put together yourself. In terms of value, Aldi is the clear winner, feeding 10 people for about $3.99 per person, whereas Costco's bundle feeds eight people for about $5.25 per person.
Pumpkin pies
Costco's pumpkin pie is one of the warehouse store's most beloved items, with a cult following. Some holiday pie hoarders are so infatuated with Costco's seasonal staple that they claim it's the reason they have a store membership in the first place. And it's not just the taste that draws shoppers in, but the value too. The Kirkland Signature pie costs only $6.80 for 58 ounces, which amounts to 12 servings. That works out at only 12 cents per ounce. The 3-pound pie is such a great value that it has customers on Reddit mystified by how Costco actually affords to sell a pie "as big as a hubcap on a Cadillac" at such a reasonable price point.
Another Reddit commenter said, "I love these. I can't believe they're still $6. Every time I see one of these I try and do the math... I don't think I could make it myself for $6." Meanwhile, the Aldi bakeshop pumpkin pie costs $6.99 for 37 ounces, or 8 servings. This amounts to about 19 cents per ounce. The Aldi pie, however, gets mixed reviews from customers. Some say it's delicious, while others say it has a poor texture and a filling that's just too sweet. If you're looking for the best value, Costco is your safer bet for pumpkin pie this season.
Costco's gourmet Thanksgiving offer
In addition to the affordable meal kits that both stores offer, Costco sells a gourmet version of the Thanksgiving bundle as well. This upmarket Thanksgiving meal is considerably more expensive than the meal kit, but it comes with much more food, is made with high-quality ingredients, and can be pre-ordered and delivered right to your front door. It feeds 8 people for $200 and weighs a whopping 28 pounds.
The gourmet feast includes a 5-pound skin-on turkey breast, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, mac and cheese, sweet corn, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. And because Thanksgiving dinner just isn't complete without dessert, it also comes with a 2-pound pumpkin pie and a 2-pound apple cobbler. The meal comes with easy-to-follow cooking instructions, to put your holiday feast together, although most of the items are pre-prepared and just need to be popped into the oven. If you're looking to avoid the chaos of shopping in stores around the Holidays and save yourself some time, this is a great option for Thanksgiving dinner.
Whole turkeys
Like most grocery stores, both Aldi and Costco also sell individual frozen turkeys outside of the Thanksgiving meal kits. Aldi has the better value deal with its frozen Jennie-O turkey, which comes in at 77 cents per pound. Costco's Diestel Farms turkey costs $5.55 per pound, making it a far more expensive purchase, but shoppers appreciate it for being pre-brined, making it easy to prepare as is or dress it up how you like. As one Reddit comment said, "Super easy from bag to grill and it came out amazing, definitely buying again next year." Another commenter explained that even though the price point is high, the bird is well worth it because the brand has a reputation for having high-quality meats.
The Jennie-O bird from Aldi, on the other hand, receives mixed reviews. Some customers praised it for being tender and juicy, while others found it to be dry and tasteless. One review on the Jennie-O website said, "Meat was mushy and not very flavorful. It left two inches of drippings in the pan so bottom of the bird was boiled rather than roasted." The Costco turkey may cost a lot more, but it seems like you get what you pay for. Whichever you choose, use this tip when basting your turkey with butter, so you can make sure it's succulent and tender.
Costco's diverse holiday food selection
When it comes to unique Holiday offerings that really contribute to the festive celebrations, Costco tends to have more variety, while Aldi has the basic staples. Aldi does provide some seasonal food products in the "Aldi Finds" section, but these items are typically low inventory and only available in certain locations while supplies last. Some of its seasonal items include boxed mixes for Holiday staples like stuffing, cranberry sauce, and sweet potato casserole, as well as some winter-themed treats like Holiday M&Ms and candy cane Hershey's kisses.
Costco, meanwhile, provides a more robust selection of Holiday goods, including some more unique items. For instance, the warehouse carries a Cranberry Fizz flavor of Poppi soda and a Thanksgiving-themed set of cake balls. If you plan to have a smaller gathering for Thanksgiving, Aldi might have everything you need. However, if you're hosting a larger party yourself or need a unique gift to bring to the Thanksgiving dinner you're attending, Costco might be the better bet.
Holiday appetizers
Appetizers are the name of the game when it comes to the Holidays. Each store has Holiday appetizer offerings, both frozen and not, but Aldi's selection includes some basic staples for more affordable prices, and Costco has a more diverse range of higher-quality options. Aldi carries several dips, spreads, and crackers, including items like Swiss almond spreadable cheese and peppercorn Parmesan cheese spread. Its best value items and many of its hidden gem snacks come from its private-label brands like the port wine spreadable cheese with almond from Happy Farms for only $2.75.
By comparison, Costco has some of the same staples in addition to a wide array of artisan charcuterie platters, assorted popcorns, and even Holiday gift baskets for those who aren't hosting themselves. Costco's appetizer items often come in larger quantities and with higher price tags, but you'll likely find more curated and unique options. Additionally, Costco offers more pre-prepared platters, whereas Aldi's selection involves more individual items that can be assembled into a feast-worthy appetizer.
Hosting for a few or buying in bulk
One of the biggest factors to consider when choosing which store is best for your holiday shopping is to determine just how much food you're going to need. Of course, Costco's items come in bulk, which can make it an ideal place to shop when feeding a large party, and if you like to ensure you'll have leftovers in the fridge. If you're hosting a smaller gathering or simply making smaller quantities of certain dishes, Aldi tends to have the less expensive options.
Green bean casserole, for example, is a Thanksgiving dinner staple for many, and the stores carry different sizes of the main ingredient. Aldi carries a one-pound bag of green beans, whereas Costco carries a two-pound bag of fresh green beans as well as a five-pound bag of frozen green beans. Along the same lines, Costco's cranberry sauce comes in a 36-ounce tub while Aldi's comes in a 14-ounce can.
Costco's holiday decor
If you're looking for a one-stop shop that covers both the food for your Thanksgiving feast as well as the decor to make your house scream "Happy Holidays!", then Costco is your better option. The warehouse store carries lots of unique holiday decor to help make your surroundings more festive. For instance, the Harvest Garden Floral Cornucopia is the perfect flower arrangement to feature as the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving feast. Not to mention several other stunning holiday floral arrangements, and other decorations like glass pumpkin candles and ceramic pumpkins. It's often well worth hitting up Costco after any big holiday, since many of these items will have massive price drops, and you can start preparation for next year early.
As a discount grocer, Aldi does not offer as much in the way of decor because the store's focus remains on its private-label grocery items and a "no frills" shopping experience, which keeps prices low for its customers. That being said, it does carry some Christmas-themed decor and Aldi seasonal items like Advent calendars, at select locations with limited inventory, but has little to no Thanksgiving decorations.