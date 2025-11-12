Aldi Vs Costco: Which Store Is The Best For Thanksgiving Shopping?

Anyone who has hosted Thanksgiving knows that shopping for the holidays can be chaotic and time-consuming, so choosing the right place to shop can make a big difference in your holiday prep. While the holidays should be a time for family, fun, and gratitude, for many Americans, it's also a time to watch their spending. With grocery prices on the rise, shoppers are turning to budget-friendly retailers like Costco and Aldi to find the best deals for their holiday feast. Choosing the best store depends on your circumstances and what is most important to you. Are you hosting a small gathering or a larger party? Is getting the best deal the top priority, or is finding the highest-quality ingredients more important?

There are benefits and drawbacks to shopping at both Costco and Aldi for the holidays. From meal kits and pumpkin pies to appetizers and decor, each store brings something different to the holiday table. We put Costco and Aldi head-to-head and broke down the holiday offerings from each of them to help make your Thanksgiving shopping decisions a little easier this year.