Holiday Pie Hoarders Are Becoming A Bit Of An Issue For Costco

Thanksgiving is almost here, and people are picking up last-minute essentials at Costco, like canned fried onions, canisters of whipped cream, or a very reasonable 30 to 50 pumpkin pies. Seriously: Social media is rife with photos of carts full of pie from the bulk retailer. And your local Costco might not be able to keep up with demand.

On Reddit, a self-identified Costco employee claimed their location sold 650 pumpkin pies in an hour. That's not hard to believe, based on the photos and videos shared by Costco shoppers around the country. At least one location seems to be taking measures to limit the pumpkin pie exodus. "They had a 1 item per membership limit," another Redditor wrote.

But at other locations, the bulk-buying is going strong. One shot snapped by a shopper shows a utility cart packed with dozens of pies. "He got 42 pies but why no whip cream?" the poster commented. In another image, one shopping cart's main, upper, and lower sections are packed with pies. "What do people do with so many pies?" the poster wondered. All great questions!