Why It's Worth Hitting Up Costco After A Big Holiday

Costco is the warehouse where membership has its privileges; it's also a buy-in-bulk retailer that boasts a membership of about 132 million. That's just to say that shopping at one of these stores can be crowded, especially leading up to big holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July, and Easter. But if you can hold off on some of your shopping needs and hit one of these stores post-holiday, you might be surprised that you can find some deals.

Costco is like any other retailer in the sense that it needs to clear away those seasonal decorations and goodies to make room for new inventory. According to a Reddit thread, if it has overstocked on holiday inflatables like that Buddy the Elf you've been coveting, or if the bakers made excess pumpkin pies, you might be able to score them at a discounted price. The thread notes that holiday-related foods that can be frozen generally fall into this category; however, some discounted items, like a summer grill at the end of the season, can be found on its website, meaning you don't have to brave the crowds. If you are one of the only three states in the country that doesn't have a Costco but want to benefit from online discounts, this may be a reason to become a member.