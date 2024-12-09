Why It's Worth Hitting Up Costco After A Big Holiday
Costco is the warehouse where membership has its privileges; it's also a buy-in-bulk retailer that boasts a membership of about 132 million. That's just to say that shopping at one of these stores can be crowded, especially leading up to big holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July, and Easter. But if you can hold off on some of your shopping needs and hit one of these stores post-holiday, you might be surprised that you can find some deals.
Costco is like any other retailer in the sense that it needs to clear away those seasonal decorations and goodies to make room for new inventory. According to a Reddit thread, if it has overstocked on holiday inflatables like that Buddy the Elf you've been coveting, or if the bakers made excess pumpkin pies, you might be able to score them at a discounted price. The thread notes that holiday-related foods that can be frozen generally fall into this category; however, some discounted items, like a summer grill at the end of the season, can be found on its website, meaning you don't have to brave the crowds. If you are one of the only three states in the country that doesn't have a Costco but want to benefit from online discounts, this may be a reason to become a member.
Identifying sales by the price display
If you are unsure whether or not something is on sale at Costco, there is a not-so-secret way to figure it out, and it is one of the facts you should master about Costco's price tags. The display price will end in .97 instead of .99. This is a manager-set price and can vary from store to store. So, if you find this deal in one Costco the day after Halloween or Valentine's Day, don't assume it will be the same at every location, and buy it while you can.
What if you see a price display that ends in .88? You should proceed with caution. This tends to signal that it's a discounted floor model or a return, so even if it seems like a holiday steal, caveat emptor. And if you find a grocery store item priced over $50, think twice before buying it. These are Costco items you should always price-check before buying. You may want to skip this purchase and buy it elsewhere. With a little patience and homework, you can score some great deals after the holidays.