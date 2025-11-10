For Tender & Juicy Thanksgiving Turkey, Try This Butter Trick

One of the best ways to cook your Thanksgiving turkey doesn't start with a fancy brine or complicated marinade — it starts with butter. The trick is simple: Gently lift the skin and work softened butter beneath it before roasting. It might sound like an extra step, but that thin layer of fat transforms everything. It bastes the meat from the inside out, keeping each bite tender, juicy, and full of flavor.

Because turkey doesn't carry much natural fat, it tends to dry out faster than richer cuts of meat. Butter makes up the difference. As it melts, it seeps into the meat, adding richness while helping the skin brown to a perfect golden finish. The result is a turkey that doesn't just look the part — it tastes it, too. The aroma of herbs and butter as it roasts fills the kitchen long before it hits the table, signaling that Thanksgiving has officially begun.

Cooks who swear by this method no longer have a fear of dry holiday dinners. And while there are countless ways to cook a turkey — from deep-frying to something as simple as roasting — slipping butter under the skin remains a classic move that delivers every time.