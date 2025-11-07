The International Coffee Chain That's Rapidly Expanding In New York
As one of the most frequently consumed drinks in existence, coffee, which is believed to be consumed by 1 billion people globally each day, is an understandably lucrative business to get into, and one of the biggest signs of this is the persistent success of coffee chains on the world stage. Starbucks continues to dominate as one of the largest restaurant chains overall worldwide, but smaller coffee franchises are also rapidly growing. For example, the Copenhagen-based establishment Joe & The Juice has become an especially notable company in the 23 years since it first opened, with aggressive expansion into North America — and New York City, in particular — making it an increasingly must-visit café.
While Joe & The Juice already has 29 locations within Manhattan and over 70 stores in the United States altogether, the chain's recent announcement that it would be further expanding in 2026 has made its strong presence in the U.S. even more remarkable. Two locations on Long Island — one in Woodbury and another in Manhasset — are set to join the already impressive 430+ Joe & The Juice shops that can be found worldwide. While only these two locations are currently in the works for Long Island, the chain plans to add several more across the area of New York and beyond as time goes on.
What sets Joe & The Juice apart from other coffee chains?
As is evident in the name, Joe & The Juice stands out from the many great coffee chains across America by featuring both coffee and fresh juice at each of its locations. This combination brings in several different kinds of fans, appealing to both coffee fanatics and those who are more health-conscious and looking for a high-end green juice or smoothie to start the day. The latter is especially by design, with Joe & The Juice often targeting areas with nearby yoga studios or other health-centric institutions to open new locations. Plus, with several food items — such as the chain's iconic Tunacado sandwich, banana bread, and overnight oats – that fans can't get enough of, Joe & The Juice has a strong menu that excels in several different kinds of food and drink.
These factors all contributed to the collective love of the chain in Manhattan in particular. The borough is the primary target of the franchise in the United States, with 29 locations within the city, the most of any town or city stateside. While it's unlikely that New York will join the three states where Starbucks and Dunkin' don't reign supreme in terms of reach, it's clear that Joe & The Juice will likely continue thriving in the area as it expands even further throughout it.