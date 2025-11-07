The International Coffee Chain That's Rapidly Expanding In New York

As one of the most frequently consumed drinks in existence, coffee, which is believed to be consumed by 1 billion people globally each day, is an understandably lucrative business to get into, and one of the biggest signs of this is the persistent success of coffee chains on the world stage. Starbucks continues to dominate as one of the largest restaurant chains overall worldwide, but smaller coffee franchises are also rapidly growing. For example, the Copenhagen-based establishment Joe & The Juice has become an especially notable company in the 23 years since it first opened, with aggressive expansion into North America — and New York City, in particular — making it an increasingly must-visit café.

While Joe & The Juice already has 29 locations within Manhattan and over 70 stores in the United States altogether, the chain's recent announcement that it would be further expanding in 2026 has made its strong presence in the U.S. even more remarkable. Two locations on Long Island — one in Woodbury and another in Manhasset — are set to join the already impressive 430+ Joe & The Juice shops that can be found worldwide. While only these two locations are currently in the works for Long Island, the chain plans to add several more across the area of New York and beyond as time goes on.