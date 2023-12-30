The Reason Coffee At A Cafe Always Tastes Better Than Homemade
There is a reason why going out to your local or inordinately priced coffee chain is considered a treat. Whether you are getting a delightful seasonal favorite or are simply returning to your go-to order, there's nothing quite like sitting in a quiet corner and letting the incomparable flavors wash over you. Making a boring cup of coffee and sitting at home isn't quite the same. This may be due to the serotonin rush from spending money on a treat for yourself, but coffee seems to taste better at a cafe simply because it is. There are proven reasons why coffee in a cafe has a better taste.
The first is probably the most obvious. Cafes have things many coffee enthusiasts can't afford, like machinery. In every restaurant or coffee shop, baristas have industrial equipment that makes every request refreshing. It is hard to compete with that. Cafes are also in the position to get the best products around. While the average coffee drinker will go to their local grocery store and get whatever beans are available, shops specializing in coffee have alternatives. They can get coffee from sources that the average consumer cannot. With these resources, even the most privileged coffee drinkers may never be on the same level as their favorite local spots.
Sourcing coffee is key
Coffee will never go out of style, making the world of selling it competitive. To stay on the cutting edge, cafes must stand apart from others selling the same product. Co-founder of Verve Coffee Roasters, Colby Barr, spoke to Eating Well about how this comes into play when it comes to consumers' tastebuds. "There are great roasteries all over the country serving specialty coffees with unique flavor profiles, so in order to stand out it's essential that the quality of your coffee shines above the rest, both for your customers in cafés or at home," Barr noted, adding that quality is vital when finding producers.
Unlike consumers, coffee houses can have the opportunity to roast the beans themselves before they are ground and served. The flavor profile of the coffee is ultimately what customers are paying for, and if cafes can control that, they can impress their clientele. Cultivating your own specific flavor profile sets some shops apart from chains that all taste the same.
Take care of the equipment
Maybe some coffee aficionados have an espresso machine at home, but this is where cafes will stand apart from your commonplace home appliances. Coffee shops have apparatuses meant to serve hundreds of people a day, and it wouldn't do very well if these machines broke down or malfunctioned. Colby Barr explained that this is an essential component of good coffee. "Dedication to properly maintaining and servicing all equipment is where most coffee roasters will stand out. Taking care of the machinery not only gives you longevity in your equipment, but most importantly, your product will perform at a higher level," Barr stated.
Degraded or dirty equipment also has another adverse effect. It can change the taste of coffee flavor, which is not what customers are likely to appreciate. Customers can take this advice home and ensure their appliances are treated with the same care. But if consumers want the absolute best matcha latte, they may have to put equal effort into their home setup just like the baristas do. Make sure your equipment is in tip-top shape, and research the quality of your beans before shopping. And if you want to go as far as grinding your own beans, there is a way to do it without a grinder. Though it may be a little more effort, your tastebuds will thank you.