Lawsuit Accuses Costco Of Falsely Advertising Kirkland Tequila

If true, Glazer's claims would reveal a violation of both the Florida statute and Mexican regulations. Legally speaking, any product called tequila must be made in certain Mexican states and must be at least 51% blue agave. Costco definitely meets the first requirement; Kirkland Tequila is made by Corporate Distillery Santa Lucia, S.A. de C.V., a company based in the state of Jalisco, the heart of tequila country.

It's worth remembering that it isn't Costco's first lawsuit in recent memory. In 2024, Costco faced another class action lawsuit alleging deceptive online pricing, with customers being routed to more expensive warehouse shipping than their cheaper local stores. But, in January 2025, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the case after a court order to prove jurisdiction.

On the other hand, lawsuits have sometimes proven to be a big deal for Costco. One of the Kirkland Signature products that completely failed was partially done in by a lawsuit. Costco formerly sold sets of four golf balls, which a competitor alleged violated patent rights. Although the lawsuit was settled, it took a toll on the product, as did customer complaints of shoddy construction. It remains to be seen if Kirkland Tequila will suffer a similar fate.