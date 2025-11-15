Why Marble Countertops Are Being Ditched By Homeowners
Marble countertops have long been a symbol of luxury, a splurge that was within reach for many homeowners building new homes and undertaking kitchen remodels. Even a small piece of marble turns your bar top into a masterpiece, but the drawbacks are seemingly starting to catch the public's attention. That's according to a 2026 trend report recently released by the National Kitchen & Bath Association, predicting that consumer demand for marble will be much lower than for other materials in the coming year.
Marble countertops are so stunning because they're made from natural stone, and each slab has unique veins and color combinations. The biggest issue with using marble countertops in your kitchen is that they are high-maintenance. Those beautiful countertops are easily stained, dented, and scratched unless they're regularly sealed. Unsealed marble will react to acids, too, like red wine or a wayward squeeze of lemon juice. At the end of the day, marble is the countertop material that requires the highest level of maintenance, and homeowners are starting to reallocate that energy toward other things, like crafting a well-designed charcuterie board in the kitchen instead.
The new material trend for countertops in 2026
Homeowners have an alternative to natural marble countertops, one that delivers a beautiful, natural stone aesthetic without nearly as much work to maintain — and that material is quartz, according to NKBA's trend report. Marble is being replaced by quartz countertops manufactured to look like natural stone, with all the veins and array of crystallized colors you'd expect from a slab of natural marble — and none of the routine sealing.
Quartz countertops have pros and cons, just like those made from marble, but it is more resilient and stain-resistant. It'll discolor in the sun, but unless you really know your stuff, you wouldn't know the difference between quartz and marble countertops — and homeowners are loving it. Quartz generally lasts longer than marble, is easier to install, and is comparable in price. Homeowners have to won't have to replace their countertops as quickly. It's a step away from natural materials in the construction and interior design industries, but one toward easier-to-manage materials in places like the kitchen and bathroom.