Why Marble Countertops Are Being Ditched By Homeowners

Marble countertops have long been a symbol of luxury, a splurge that was within reach for many homeowners building new homes and undertaking kitchen remodels. Even a small piece of marble turns your bar top into a masterpiece, but the drawbacks are seemingly starting to catch the public's attention. That's according to a 2026 trend report recently released by the National Kitchen & Bath Association, predicting that consumer demand for marble will be much lower than for other materials in the coming year.

Marble countertops are so stunning because they're made from natural stone, and each slab has unique veins and color combinations. The biggest issue with using marble countertops in your kitchen is that they are high-maintenance. Those beautiful countertops are easily stained, dented, and scratched unless they're regularly sealed. Unsealed marble will react to acids, too, like red wine or a wayward squeeze of lemon juice. At the end of the day, marble is the countertop material that requires the highest level of maintenance, and homeowners are starting to reallocate that energy toward other things, like crafting a well-designed charcuterie board in the kitchen instead.