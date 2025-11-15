'Prices Are Skyrocketing' For This Aldi Produce Find, According To Reddit

As families feel the squeeze of higher grocery prices, every cent counts. Even in the case of the least expensive items, where price increases can be numerically small but proportionately quite large. Aldi is a common choice for budget grocery shopping, but some customers are complaining that the price of a certain produce staple has been climbing.

Looking at a three-pack of romaine lettuce heads, one Reddit user said that "I could've sworn last week the price was $2.79 for romaine and there were four heads inside." The price of the bag they posted was $3.79, which is only a dollar more, but it's more than a 33% price hike for 25% less lettuce.

Other Redditors commented on this popular post, complaining about the price of Aldi's salad kits, which sometimes include romaine. Another commenter claimed that romaine prices are high in general for bulk buyers like restaurants. But is the price of Aldi's romaine lettuce actually going up? It's hard to say.