10 Ways Supermarkets Convince You To Spend More During The Holidays

During the holidays, cash is king. In the run-up to Thanksgiving and Christmas, an extraordinary amount of money is spent in the United States by people who are looking to have a jolly old time: Data analytics firm Statista estimated that close to a trillion dollars was spent in retail stores during the 2024 holiday period. A lot of that money is, of course, spent in supermarkets and on food, drinks, decorations, and gifts. With the number of choices that consumers have these days around where to buy their holiday grub, though, supermarkets are keenly aware that they have to fight for every penny.

So, how do they get your business? And once you're in their stores, how do they get you to spend more money than you maybe intended to? It turns out that the tactics they use are both extensive and intricate. Supermarkets rely on a combination of timing, promotions, schemes, and customer psychology to get people to part with their hard-earned cash. In addition, grocers have a keen understanding of sensory perception and how to use smell and sight to entice people into putting more on their credit cards. Given that some grocery stores are already overpriced, you can end up spending way more than you had planned. Let's take a look at some of these supermarkets' favorite tactics.