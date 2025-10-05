This Fruit Belongs In Butternut Squash Soup (Thanks, Martha Stewart)

The striking orange of a butternut squash soup sets it apart from other popular, but dull-colored bisques and broths, like potato or split pea. Moreover, its rich and velvety quality makes it almost creamy in texture. But have you ever considered adding apples to your next batch? Take a leaf out of Martha Stewart's book and cook some red or golden apples down with your squash to lend it a complex flavor profile and rounded sweetness.

Apples are the secret ingredient for a beautifully sweet butternut squash soup because many varieties have a naturally honeyed quality that doubles down on the existing sweetness of winter squash. Take, for instance, fuji, gala or honeycrisp apples, which are super-sweet and fortuitously in abundance when squash is in season from September onward. Better yet, these apples become even sweeter as they soften down in a fragrant base of onions and squash. Unlike other common add-ins to butternut squash soup, such as red lentils, the texture of the apples seamlessly blends into the final dish, giving it body without graininess. The fruit in Stewart's recipe for butternut squash soup also complements the savoriness of the warming spices added to the simmering pot, such as earthy cumin and coriander, creating the perfect balance. Finally, a little freshly chopped apple is set aside and coated in lemon juice so it can be scattered over the finished soup as a toothsome garnish.