The Dollar Tree Dishware That Looks Just As Fancy As Big Brands

Dazzling dishware can go a long way toward making everyday meals and big parties alike feel just a bit classier overall. However, attractive and high-quality pieces often command correspondingly high prices. But people shouldn't be shut out of dishware just because they don't want to or can't spend upwards of $20 per bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but Dollar Tree sells one such bowl that can hold its weight against much pricier alternatives. The Royal Norfolk Turquoise Swirl Stoneware Bowl features a vibrant, glossy blue finish with a subtle swirl running around the outside. It is both microwave and dishwasher-safe, and only costs $1.50 per bowl.

That low price is typical for Dollar Tree items, but a far cry from the fancier stores this bowl could belong in. Pottery Barn carries similar bowls in sets of four for $40 a box, costing you a lot more money. And while Crate and Barrel also sells similar bowls individually (or in sets of eight), they're almost $9 each — nearly six times the price of Dollar Tree's bowls.