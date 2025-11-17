The 3-Ingredient Aldi Dinner That's For Carnitas Fans

A scrumptious dinner that only requires three ingredients from Aldi? Count us in! According to a TikTok by @aldiallthetime, all you need is a carnitas-seasoned and boneless pork shoulder roast, tortillas, and a salad kit to prepare an affordable, protein-rich meal. Simply slow cook your carnita roast for seven hours on high (or pop it in an Instant Pot until tender) and shred it with a fork. Then dress your bagged salad, place a portion of leaves on a warmed tortilla, and top it with your shredded pork and the shredded cheese, and tortilla strips included in the kit.

You should be able to prepare about 20 tacos, making this a filling and resourceful meal, considering that the total cost comes in at under $10, depending on the size of your carnita roast. This recipe works so well because of the seasoning blend coating the pork. This aromatic marinade is a mix of dehydrated onion and garlic, brown sugar, spices, and paprika, which lends it a warming character and rich color.



.

Pork shoulder is the best cut of meat to use for making carnitas because it's incredible for slow roasting. It's rich in fatty marbling and connective tissue, which renders down and imbues the pork with a succulent texture and flavor. The veggies in the Southwest chopped salad kit, which include green and red cabbage, carrots, and green onions, provide plenty of contrasting crunch while the creamy Greek yogurt jalapeño dressing brings both a complex tang and piquant heat.