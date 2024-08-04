What Kind Of Meat Should You Use For Carnitas?

In the culinary landscape, there are certain classics that stand the test of time and transcend borders, thanks to passionate preservers who continue to champion centuries-old recipes. This is true of some taco-lovers' favorites and one such preparation is the carnitas taco. No matter the market in which you live, whether served with classic fresh pico de gallo or paired with a spicy margarita, your local Mexican spot will most likely offer this variation on its menu section. But what does that actually mean for what you'll find inside?

In Spanish the word "carnitas" translates to "little meats," which helps classify this filling as a protein but it's helpful to know that the classic version of this taco is made specifically from pork. This specific dish has many regional interpretations but is widely accepted to hail from Michoacan.

In Mexican history, this protein was a major part of the diet in European colonies, as there is a belief among some historians that pigs arrived in what would become Mexico to sustain Spanish soldiers under Hernan Cortes. Over time, the meat made its way into many dishes representative of Mexican culture and cuisine but thanks to an enduring method of preparation, those tacos made with "little meats" always deliver massive flavor.