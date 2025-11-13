The Viral Aldi Hack That Feeds A Family Of Three For $15

As grocery prices climb higher and higher, more people are having to buy groceries on a strict budget. This is especially true for households of more than two people, where the cost of food can rapidly balloon with each additional mouth to feed. Aldi has long been a great place to pick up ingredients for cheap, but one TikTok post from user @annamommax2 achieved a measure of virality for the surprising value it revealed.

Tacos are known to be a simple and affordable food, but you can get the same flavor out of more meals with taco soup. And Aldi's bargain business model means you can get all the goods for a little over $15.

This frugal shopping hack leans heavily on the canned goods aisle: It calls for tomato paste, diced tomatoes, kidney beans, mild chili beans, and two cans each of mixed vegetables and sweet corn. Combined with a taco seasoning packet, beef broth, and ground beef (lean or not), it becomes a hearty and filling meal for at least three people, if not more.